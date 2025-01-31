Patrick Mullins Dublin Racing Festival Saturday preview

Patrick Mullins feels Fact To File can get closer to Galopin Des Champs in Saturday's Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup.

Having finished in front of his stablemate when they reappeared in the John Durkan Memorial Punchestown Chase earlier in the campaign, the eight-year-old was swept aside in the rematch in the Savills Chase, beaten seven-and-a-half lengths. However Mullins told Sporting Life: "Galopin was emphatic at Christmas but got everything his own way as such. He was unharried and unhurried up front, able to set his own fractions, while Fact To File raced too keenly and made a mistake because of that. In a three mile race you can’t race too keenly so while Galopin is the champion and sets the standard, I do think Fact To File has the potential to get closer to him. I don’t know if he can beat him but he can get closer to him. “It will be fascinating to see what tactics Mark Walsh, Frank Berry and JP McManus decide to employ. Do they double down on trying to get the horse to settle and conserve his energy? He might be a faster horse than Galopin Des Champs which is why that could make sense. “Or do you go forward and let Fact To File use his jumping and help him settle by going that half-a-stride faster and put it up to the other horse from the outset? Obviously that’s a dangerous tactic but it will be interesting to see what they decide to do.”

Mullins himself rides Supersundae in the opening Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors Novice Hurdle and expects a big run from the Lawlor's Of Naas runner-up. “I’m delighted to get back on him. He ran really well in Naas when I felt he just blew up after the third last just as the Gordon horses attacked off the home bend. We had to sit and bide our time and it was his first run of the season as such and I think he’ll come forward plenty for that. I don’t think going up in trip will be a problem for him, he should settle well and just has that touch of class," he said. There's a fascinating Closutton match-up in the Goffs Irish Arkle with Majborough and Ile Atlantique locking horns. “It’s fantastic. We’ve made no secret of how much we think about Majborough, what we see on the gallops every morning. He’s only five, doesn’t have a huge amount of racing experience, but his chasing debut was electric and we’re expecting him to do the business," the assistant trainer admitted. “But Ile Atlantique has finally started to fulfil the potential we always thought he had. Obviously he’s had an extra run over fences and had more runs over hurdles as well so he’s an older horse with more experience and that can often tell, especially over two miles at this kind of pace. Gordon’s horses are likely to go and make it a test. It’s a fascinating race, Ile Altantique brings a strong level of form to it, but we think Majborough might be a little bit special.”