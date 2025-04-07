Green Impact set to represent Jessica Harrington in Betfred 2000 Guineas

Jessica Harrington looks set to run Green Impact in the Betfred 2000 Guineas at Newmarket with stablemate Hotazhell more likely at this stage to contest in the French equivalent.
The former won twice at Leopardstown last season, including a length-and-a-half defeat of Delacroix in the Group Two Champions Juvenile Stakes, while Hotazhell signed off his first campaign with Group One success in the William Hill Futurity Trophy.
Speaking on Monday the trainer said: “We’ve got through the winter with them so now its deciding where to go. They are both in the three Guineas. They’re both in the English Guineas, they’re both in the Irish Guineas and they’re both in the French Guineas.
“So we’re still waiting to see but the vague plan is, ground permitting and they’ve had no rain in Newmarket for about six weeks, Green Impact will go to the English Guineas and then the plan at the moment, because the owners are coming over, is Hotazhell will likely go to the French Guineas.
“That’s sort of what we’re thinking at the moment but everything could change. The horses have got to get there, and the ground has got to be right on the day. They are both fine on good ground and I think both would go on anything except extremes. Neither wants it too quick or too soft.”
Harrington is confident Green Impact has the attributes required to run well in the first Classic of the season at Newmarket.
“He’s done well in his races, he can quicken up off a good fast pace and take the hustle and bustle well. He’s a big, strong horse. He showed plenty of pace to get to the front at Leopardstown last time and stay there. He’s uncomplicated, a well-balanced horse and he’d take the proceedings vey well. He’s very relaxed.”
The 2000 Guineas is a race Harrington is keen to win after a near-miss four years ago.
“I got very close with Lucky Vega (beaten a short-head and a neck into third behind Poetic Flare), that was a great thrill, but I’d love to win a Guineas, that would be great, and it looks wide open. Whatever happens we’re going there without a run. It’s a long season, it’s not all about the spring, there are good races all the way through to November.”
