Green Impact set to represent Jessica Harrington in Betfred 2000 Guineas

The former won twice at Leopardstown last season, including a length-and-a-half defeat of Delacroix in the Group Two Champions Juvenile Stakes, while Hotazhell signed off his first campaign with Group One success in the William Hill Futurity Trophy.

Speaking on Monday the trainer said: “We’ve got through the winter with them so now its deciding where to go. They are both in the three Guineas. They’re both in the English Guineas, they’re both in the Irish Guineas and they’re both in the French Guineas.

“So we’re still waiting to see but the vague plan is, ground permitting and they’ve had no rain in Newmarket for about six weeks, Green Impact will go to the English Guineas and then the plan at the moment, because the owners are coming over, is Hotazhell will likely go to the French Guineas.

“That’s sort of what we’re thinking at the moment but everything could change. The horses have got to get there, and the ground has got to be right on the day. They are both fine on good ground and I think both would go on anything except extremes. Neither wants it too quick or too soft.”