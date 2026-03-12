Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Sporting Life
Horse RacingFootballTipsGreyhoundsSportsFree Betsnew
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
racing icon|
Racing Racecards Fast Results Tips Features Full Results Race Replays NRs News My Stable Going Naps ABC Early Entries
Paul Townend (left) and Willie Mullins celebrate with the Cheltenham Gold Cup
Who's going to win the Cheltenham Gold Cup this year?

Our Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup 1-2-3 verdicts

By Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Thu March 12, 2026 · 1h ago

Our racing team with their 1-2-3 verdicts for the 2026 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.

Andrew Asquith

  1. The Jukebox Man
  2. Gaelic Warrior
  3. Inothewayurthinkin

Click here for Andrew's Friday Best Bets

Dan Barber

  1. Inothewayurthinkin
  2. Jango Baie
  3. Gaelic Warrior

Matthew Brocklebank

  1. Grey Dawning
  2. Gaelic Warrior
  3. Inothewayurthinkin

Click here for Matt's Value Bet column

John Ingles

  1. Haiti Couleurs
  2. The Jukebox Man
  3. Gaelic Warrior

https://ads.skybet.com/redirect.aspx?pid=17678472&lpid=16&bid=1487

Daryl Jacob

  1. Gaelic Warrior
  2. The Jukebox Man
  3. Grey Dawning

Click here for Daryl's view on the Gold Cup

Ben Linfoot

  1. Inothewayurthinkin
  2. The Jukebox Man
  3. Grey Dawning

Click here for Ben's Verdict column

David Ord

  1. Jango Baie
  2. Gaelic Warrior
  3. The Jukebox Man

Click here for Dave's view from the track

Cheltenham Festival coverage

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

Next Off

Follow & Track
Image of a horse race faded in a gold gradientYour favourite horses, jockeys and trainers with My Stable
Log in
Discover Sporting Life Plus benefitsWhite Chevron
Sporting Life Plus Logo

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING