Our Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup 1-2-3 verdicts

Our racing team with their 1-2-3 verdicts for the 2026 Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup on Friday.
Andrew Asquith
- The Jukebox Man
- Gaelic Warrior
- Inothewayurthinkin
Dan Barber
- Inothewayurthinkin
- Jango Baie
- Gaelic Warrior
Matthew Brocklebank
- Grey Dawning
- Gaelic Warrior
- Inothewayurthinkin
John Ingles
- Haiti Couleurs
- The Jukebox Man
- Gaelic Warrior
Daryl Jacob
- Gaelic Warrior
- The Jukebox Man
- Grey Dawning
Ben Linfoot
- Inothewayurthinkin
- The Jukebox Man
- Grey Dawning
David Ord
- Jango Baie
- Gaelic Warrior
- The Jukebox Man
Click here for Dave's view from the track
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.