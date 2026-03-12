Backing The Thinker in the Gold Cup

After three fantastic days at Cheltenham the British trainers have fought back a little compared to recent Festivals, but Ireland are still leading the Prestbury Cup and Willie Mullins has had five winners so the needle has hardly moved regarding the balance of power.

Talking of Ireland, Gavin Cromwell’s horses are also running well after he saddled three of the first four home in the Cross Country, and as winter turns to spring his staying horses will be of interest going into the Grand National and Punchestown as he bids to finish a frustrating season with a flourish.

Last year’s Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup winner INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN was the poster boy of his deep midwinter problems, JP McManus’ eight-year-old going from Festival hero to unfathomable zero after a 53-length defeat in the John Durkan, a 41-length loss in the Savills Chase and a tired fall at the last when well beaten in the Irish Gold Cup.

After that he was 16/1 to retain his Cheltenham Gold Cup crown, but since then plenty has happened.

First of all there were the reports of a tremendous piece of work at Fairyhouse that saw his odds more than half in price to around 7/1, information that might well have had a bearing on McManus’ decision not to supplement Fact To File for the Gold Cup.

With no Fact To File in the race Willie Mullins’ Gold Cup team began to get dismantled and from a possible seven he was down to one at declaration time, a late setback ruling out two-time winner Galopin Des Champs, meaning Gaelic Warrior is the only one to fly the flag for Closutton.

Suddenly the Gold Cup has a very different feel.

Dan Skelton’s The New Lion and L’Eau du Sud didn’t quite cut it in the Champion Hurdle and Champion Chase and his Grey Dawning looks the sort to fall just short as well.

The King George crew dominate the market but they finished fast off an average gallop on a speed track on Boxing Day and all have something to prove over 3m2f and a bit up the Cheltenham hill.

And Haiti Couleurs needs to prove he has the gears for this with his stamina not in question, as Sean Bowen still looks for a first Cheltenham Festival win with his record now standing at 0/61.

I know the way you’re thinking. How can I back this horse after such a torrid season?

Well, some horses just come alive at this meeting in the spring. I think he’s one of them. Remember he’s two from two over 3m2f and 3m2f and a bit at this fixture thanks to his remarkable win in the Kim Muir the year before his Gold Cup glory.

And here is a race that is throwing up dual winners again, after Al Boum Photo and Galopin Des Champs won it twice each in the last seven years. Last year, INTWUT put in a brilliant performance to beat two-time winner GDC by six lengths and he was 18 lengths ahead of the third. He looked like a horse that could go in again 12 months later.

It’s been a terrible season for him so far, there’s no getting away from it, and he won’t be for everyone, as last year’s Gold Cup might well have left a mark on him. But on the flip side, everything has suddenly fallen into place for him and the first-time cheekpieces could be the final piece of this year’s jigsaw.

His half-brothers Ilikedwayurthinkin and Spades Are Trumps were both winners in cheekpieces, the former frequently. His half-sister Walk Me Home won in first-time cheekpieces. And headgear switches have played a huge part in the championship races this week – Lossiemouth wearing first-time cheekpieces in the Champion Hurdle and Il Etait Temps having the hood removed in the Champion Chase.

If the sheepskin sharpens him up in the early stages and helps him travel, helps him jump, he might just pull another Gold Cup rabbit out of the hat.

And, given how things have turned out, he looks a perfectly fair bet at 15/2.

The Verdict: Back INOTHEWAYURTHINKIN in the 16.00 Cheltenham