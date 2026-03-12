Menu icon
Along the road to Cheltenham, read our man's latest diary entry

Cheltenham Thursday reaction: David Ord thoughts from the track

By David Ord
Sporting Life Plus
Thu March 12, 2026 · 1h ago

Just when you think you’ve worked it all out.

Willie Mullins enters day three of the Festival with five Grade One victories in the bag. Bambino Fever is the Closutton banker of the week in the opening Ryanair Mares’ Novices’ Hurdle.

She’s sent off the even-money favourite and finishes 16th. Paul Townend reports she stopped quickly and was unsuited by the good, good to soft ground. Willie is deep in thought.

White Noise wins the Dawn Run for Kim Bailey and Mat Nicholls, Meetmebythesea does what Ben Pauling said he would in the Jack Richards. A timely tonic ahead of The Jukebox Man’s bid for Boodles Gold Cup glory on Friday.

And like that Britain are level at 8-8 in the Prestbury Cup.

