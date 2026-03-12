Cheltenham Festival review | Results and reports for the rest of day three including Jack Richards' Novices' Limited Handicap Chase

A review of the rest of Thursday's action from the Cheltenham Festival including the Jack Richards' Novices' Limited Handicap Chase.

14:00 Cheltenham - Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase (Grade 2) 1st MEETMEBYTHESEA 9/1 2nd Gold Dancer 25/1 3rd Regent's Stroll 5/1 joint-favourite 4th King Alexander 20/1

Meetmebythesea resumed his progression in the manner of a horse destined for the upper echelons of the sport after putting in a bold display of jumping to secure victory in the Jack Richards Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase. The Ben Pauling-trained six-year-old looked a handicap snip en route to securing his third win over fences in the hands of Ben Jones, who got a near perfect tune out of the 9/1 chance in the Grade Two contest. Always to the fore in the extended two-and-a-half-mile contest, alongside eventual runner-up Gold Dancer, the JP McManus-owned gelding, who finished sixth in the Grade Two William Hill Game Spirit Chase at Newbury last time out, always looked in control of matters. Heading into the home straight to face up to the final two fences it was Gold Dancer, and Regent’s Stroll who were left to throw down the final challenges to Meetmebythesea. But after meeting both obstacles well Meetmebythesea was not for catching with Jones punching his mount out to score by four and three quarter lengths, much to the delight of Pauling, who had endured a tough first two days to the meeting.

Unlimited Replays of all UK and Irish races with our Race Replays Join for Free Log in Discover Sporting Life Plus Benefits

Pauling said: “He (JP McManus) is a huge supporter of the industry and he is a great man to train for and when it comes off here I think it means a lot to him. “I’ve always liked him, but he can’t handle heavy ground, but the ground was in his favour today so it was good to see him do that. He was very good as he was quick and nimble when he needed to be and bold when he needed to be. I don’t think I wanted to be that far forward, but he was enjoying it. He was just really good. “He was good and quick away from it at two out even though he still made a mistake. He is a funny horse as when you put him in a race he travels, but when he is not in company he can be a bit cold. "The lad who rides him every day had a really rough accident on the gallops the other day. He broke his leg and his hand so he is at home watching this so I’m just delighted for him. We have been training for thirteen years so to have horses for people like JP helps a lot. “I was a bit deflated (after the first two days) if I’m completely honest with you. It is a stark reminder of how hard it is to win here. This was one of the darts we would hope run well so it was great to see it come off." Published at 16:00 GMT on 11/03/26 Click here for full and transparent Value Bet record