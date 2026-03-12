Ryanair Mares' Novices' Hurdle result: White Noise lands Dawn Run shocker - report and free video replay

Oldschool Outlaw (15/2) emerged from the chasing pack in the JP McManus colours to lay down a late challenge, but White Noise found plenty for pressure to run out a convincing winner over the Gordon Elliott-trained mare.

The six-year-old daughter of Kingston Hill was ridden prominently by Tom Bellamy and saw off all rivals up the hill as even-money favourite Bambino Fever proved a major disappointment.

Winning rider Tom Bellamy told ITV Racing: “I can’t believe it. I’ve waited my whole life for this day.

“A great performance from a really likeable filly, delighted for the team at home who have had a really good season.

“I used to bunk off school to come watch the Cheltenham Festival and I can’t believe I’m now here.”

Nicholls said: “That’s pretty special. She has just improved all season. We thought long and hard about whether we should come here or not, but with the race being on the New course it was a bit of a stiffer test for her. I’m lost for words at the moment, but she is very good.

“She has improved all season, but we thought she would be a three mile chaser when we bought her. Tom was absolutely brilliant at the start.

“The sad thing from this week’s racing is that the starts are being a big thing. Tom Bellamy at the start was incredible. He has lined up on the outside and before you know it he is in front, and I’m not quite sure how he has managed it, but it has made a big difference.

“I thought we might be in the first six, but I would be lying if I thought she would win. I couldn’t why David Pipe’s horse (Kingston Queen) was 16/1 and we were 40/1, so on form I thought we had a chance and I knew the stiff two miles would be up our street.

“She has just been in great order all season.”