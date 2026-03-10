Cheltenham Live Blog: Updates and news from Cheltenham Festival plus paddock reports, results, reaction and major market movers

The Trackside Live team bring you updates from Cheltenham including paddock reports, key market movers, results and reaction.
- Sky Bet Supreme kicks off four-day Festival
- Lossiemouth goes for Champion Hurdle glory
- Willie Mullins saddles team of 12 runners
- Join Sporting Life Plus completely free here
- Login with Sky Bet, Paddy Power or Betfair account
- New customers: Bet £20 get £60 with Sky Bet
- Cheltenham Festival racecards, form, odds and silks
- Cheltenham Festival results and video replays
- Refresh for updates
13:20 - Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle
Paddock Notes
6 Mighty Park - raw, gangly individual. Will be a really impressive individual in upcoming seasons; he’s still going to fill out. Fit.
3 El Cairos - very much a ‘now’ horse. Small, well muscled. Not much through the neck but all power behind.
4 Koktail Brut - impressed by level of fitness on the Elliott horses early. Bit more size than El Cairos but still powerful.
10 Sober Glory - looks a bit plain compared to some of these; but has presented this way throughout the year. Doesn’t ooze class but fit enough.
8 Old Park Star - solid, lovely horse, progressed through the year from a fitness perspective. Has chest and hind end power; no concerns.
1 Baron Noir - big, deep chested individual. Doesn’t catch the eye on fitness but has presented this way before.
12 Too Bossy For Us - fit and well as you’d expect from the yard. Compact and together.
2 Eachtotheirown - Red hood but has been perfectly behaved. Neat type; plenty of definition. Increasingly nervous switched to paddock
9 Sageborough - has a bit of size, chaser in the making, okay
11 Talk The Talk - a very different type to many of these; slender and angular, high level of rib definition, little keen switched to paddock but no concerns
7 Mydaddypaddy - left late to paddock, two handlers and keen with red hood on. Very fit but needs containing.
Paddock Verdict
11 Talk The Talk and 3 El Cairos the best pair - Old Park Star fine and fit, but not wowing in an impressive paddock compared to previous runs
Market Movers
As you might expect following the withdrawl of Leader d'Allier, Old Park Star has hardened at the head of the betting in the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, while there has also been solid support for another leading home hope Sober Glory.
Meanwhile, Game Spirit winner Lulamba is now favourite with many bookmakers ahead of main rival Kopek Des Bordes in the Singer Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase.
In the feature race, Lossiemouth is strong at the top of the market for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, with 3/1 widely available for second-favourite The New Lion.
The ante-post vibes were strong for Saratoga in the McCoy Contractors Juvenile Handicap Hurdle but he’s very weak today, unlike fellow JP McManus-owned Mustang du Breuil and Manlaga who now head the betting. It’s the owner’s 75th birthday today and punters are keen to join in the celebrations by the looks of things.
Welcome to live coverage of the 2026 Cheltenham Festival
The first race is at 13:20 and it's a competitive renewal of the Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle, after which come the Arkle, a fascinating Champion Hurdle clash of the sexes, and four competitive handicaps.
Our build-up to the opening race begins at midday but for now a word on the going, which is Good to Soft.
Mambonumberfive is out of the 14:00, while Leader d'Allier is a notable non-runner in the opening race at 13:20.
Join us later for paddock reports and selections from the Trackside Live team, results as they cross the line, reaction from connections, and plenty more.
Cheltenham Festival coverage
More from Sporting Life
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.