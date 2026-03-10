Cheltenham Live Blog: Updates and news from Cheltenham Festival plus paddock reports, results, reaction and major market movers

Paddock Notes

6 Mighty Park - raw, gangly individual. Will be a really impressive individual in upcoming seasons; he’s still going to fill out. Fit.

3 El Cairos - very much a ‘now’ horse. Small, well muscled. Not much through the neck but all power behind.

4 Koktail Brut - impressed by level of fitness on the Elliott horses early. Bit more size than El Cairos but still powerful.

10 Sober Glory - looks a bit plain compared to some of these; but has presented this way throughout the year. Doesn’t ooze class but fit enough.

8 Old Park Star - solid, lovely horse, progressed through the year from a fitness perspective. Has chest and hind end power; no concerns.

1 Baron Noir - big, deep chested individual. Doesn’t catch the eye on fitness but has presented this way before.

12 Too Bossy For Us - fit and well as you’d expect from the yard. Compact and together.

2 Eachtotheirown - Red hood but has been perfectly behaved. Neat type; plenty of definition. Increasingly nervous switched to paddock

9 Sageborough - has a bit of size, chaser in the making, okay

11 Talk The Talk - a very different type to many of these; slender and angular, high level of rib definition, little keen switched to paddock but no concerns

7 Mydaddypaddy - left late to paddock, two handlers and keen with red hood on. Very fit but needs containing.

Paddock Verdict