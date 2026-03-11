Menu icon
The top amateur rider shares his thoughts

Cheltenham Wednesday preview: Patrick Mullins on his three rides

By Sporting Life
Wed March 11, 2026 · 1h ago

Patrick Mullins feels he has big chances in the opening race and finale at Cheltenham this afternoon.

Talking Sporting Life through his three rides on the card, he said: "I'm on Sober in the Turners. There are 22 runners which will make it an interesting novice hurdle but I think he’ll love the ground.

"For me it’s riding like good ground, coming from Ireland anyway, and Sober being a Royal Ascot winner and an ex-Flat horse, that will suit him. I think he might be my best chance of a winner this week.

“I do feel Predators Gold has a chance of running in the top four in the Brown Advisory. He’s a high-class horse who is working and schooling well. There is a query over whether he’s better on softer ground but it’s worth having a go.

