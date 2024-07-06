Sporting Life
Porta Fortuna wins the Coronation Stakes

Newmarket Friday entries: Porta Fortuna could face nine rivals

By David Ord
13:15 · SAT July 06, 2024

Porta Fortuna will face a maximum of eight rivals in Friday’s Tattersalls Falmouth Stakes at Newmarket.

Donnacha O’Brien’s charge finished second in the QIPCO 1000 Guineas at Newmarket on her reappearance before registering a battling success in the Coronation Stakes at Royal Ascot.

A Lilac Rolla, second in the Irish 1000 Guineas, is set to represent Paddy Twomey while Joseph O’Brien’s Gregarina and Rogue Millenium, plus the Adrian Murray-trained Magical Sunset, complete a strong Irish entry.

The home defence is led by Duke Of Cambridge first and third Running Lion and Doom, John O’Gaunt runner-up Sirona is on course to run for the David Menuisier team while recent Listed winner Jabara completes the field.

Queen Marry third Maw Lam and Albany third and fourth Heaven’s Gate and Mountain Breeze are among a field of 16 for the Duchess of Cambridge Stakes.

Potential rivals include Empress Stakes winner Celandine and Babouche who looked an exciting prospect for Ger Lyons and Juddmonte when winning on debut at Cork.

Champions Full Gallop - coming soon to ITV...

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

