Check out Andrew McLaren's recommended multiple bet for the Saturday's racing at Haydock.

What is a Lucky 15? It’s one of those phrases you’re likely to hear when watching racing, so we thought it would be a good idea to explain exactly what a Lucky 15 means and how easy it is to place such a bet. In short, the Lucky 15 is an acca including four elements, although all four bets don’t have to win to produce a profit/return. The selections are combined into one four-fold accumulator, trebles, doubles and individual singles. So, the Lucky 15 can be summed up as follows: 1 accumulator, 4 trebles, 6 double, 4 singles = 15 bets An each-way Lucky 15, as advised below, is therefore 30 bets, and you will get a return of some kind if only one horse places.

13:50 Haydock – Live In The Dream

Trainer Adam West was expecting LIVE IN THE DREAM to need the run on his comeback in the Temple Stakes last month (was very weak in the betting) and the Nunthorpe hero ran a blinder to finish second where he was just worn down in the closing stages by Kerdos. That showed he retains all his ability and with no fitness concerns now he’s got that run under his belt, he’s going to be very hard to beat in the opener at Haydock on Saturday where the majority of his rivals probably want an extra furlong.

15:35 Haydock – Ramazan

A good renewal of the John Of Gaunt Stakes where RAMAZAN is fancied to continue the red-hot form of the Richard Fahey yard. A course and distance winner in July last year, he ran a career best last time when narrowly beaten in the Victoria Cup at Ascot off a big weight when wearing a first-time visor, which is on again on Saturday. They look likely to go a good gallop here with a ‘very strong’ pace forecast by Timeform which will play to his strengths and he goes well with a bit of cut in the ground so won’t mind if some of the forecast rain lands.

16:45 Haydock – Fresh

FRESH was running some big races in some of the top six-furlong handicaps when rated 100+ last season so is beginning to look a very well handicapped horse now off a mark of 92. His two runs this season haven't been without promise either, blowing away the cobwebs at Kempton before catching the eye at Newbury last time when running into traffic and given an easy time by Danny Tudhope of things once his chance had gone. He still has an entry in the Wokingham at Royal Ascot but will probably need to win this to get a run there (last year’s bottom weight was rated 95).

17:20 Haydock - Cerulean Bay

Richard Kingscote took the brave man’s route up the inside rail aboard CERULEAN BAY in the Silver Bowl Handicap here last month but his gamble didn't pay off as the gaps didn’t open and they had nowhere to go at the two-furlong pole. That's not the first time this horse has been unlucky this season and he looks ready to win when things fall his way.