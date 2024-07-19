Multiple tips for today: Best racing tips and free bets for ITV Racing at the Qatar Goodwood Festival

Check out Andrew McLaren's latest recommended multiple bet for the Qatar Goodwood Festival action.

13:50 Goodwood – Bystander

BYSTANDER has done all of his winning on the all-weather but he was a good fourth in a hot handicap over a mile at Newmarket earlier this year and was well on top at the finish when scoring over this trip of 10 furlongs at Newcastle last month. As always around Goodwood, he’ll need luck in-running but he’s landed the plum draw in stall one and the feeling is there’s still more to come from this son of Dark Angel back on the grass.

15:35 Goodwood – Kyprios

It’s hard to see past KYPRIOS in the Goodwood Cup. He looked back to somewhere near his best when winning the Gold Cup last month after missing the majority of last season and he won a much stronger renewal of this race back in 2022. He has 10 lb in hand of his nearest rival here on the Timeform ratings.

16:10 Goodwood – Jm Jungle

Lord Ridderford is back for more having won this race for the last three years but he needs a big revival having only beaten four rivals (from 20) home in two runs this year and it looks significant Jason Hart is aboard his stablemate JM JUNGLE. He’s dropped down the weights after a slow start to the season but he looked to be coming to the boil again when a good fourth at the Curragh last month and we know he goes well at this track having won at this meeting last year.

17:20 Goodwood – Circe