Christophe Soumillon and Duke De Sessa had to settle for third as Karl Burke's Al Qareem won the Qatar Prix Chaudenay at ParisLongchamp. Follow the action.

Value selection 1307: The first of three selections for Value Bet runs in the opening race at Newmarket and Kings Joy wasn't a filly that I alighted on but there are some very good reasons why Matt does that job and I do this one. There doesn't appear to have been any money for Crystal Estrella at this stage and I'd be keeping it simple with Al Husn. ITV Racing are just running through their market movers and White Willow appears on the graphic at 10/1 from 20s. Movers in their other races are Prairie Falcon, Red Treasure, Third Realm and Cold Case. Back to Al Husn and the case is pretty obvious as she's won her last two, represents and in-form yard and is bred to relish this longer trip. Things are rarely that straightforward but there's a lot to like about this course winner.

Verry controversial 1238: Al Qareem was returned at 13/2. Moore rides Emily Dickinson in the Group One Qatar Prix de Royallieu which is due off at 1333. She re-opposes Sea La Rosa who had her back in third when winning the Lillie Langtry Stakes at Goodwood in July. A lot of the focus in the race will be on Australian mare Verry Elleegant who was put in training with Francis-Henri Graffard in France in order to contest the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. It seemed unlikely that she was going to get a run in Sunday's prestigious contest and her trainer was very upset as listeners to Nick Luck's Daily Podcast heard. "I'm very, very upset about the French authorities and French handicapper and my racing country in general. We try really hard as young trainers to try and promote our sport and try to make it competitive worldwide. We try to open our doors all the time and play the game, (but) France Galop try to make it difficult at every single stage," Graffard said. "This filly has been a very good example of how unopen the French are. Every step has been difficult for her and for the owners and they have made our life very difficult right until the end. It's very upsetting and not good for the sport in general, I think. I'm very angry against my racing country and I have to apologise to all the Australian racing fans." People in glass houses shouldn't throw stones obviously yet.........it's quite nice to know we're not the only racing authority capable of shooting ourselves in the foot. If she's stuffed out of sight I suppose many will say her lack of a run in the Arc is a moot point. All concerns should be put aside when it comes to finding a bet on the race. Lady Bamford's Love Child ran Sea La Rosa close at Deauville before disappointing last time but the form of that run ensures she's worth a second look at a double figure price. Emily Dickinson's stablemate, Perotan, is interesting at similar odds as she finished strongly behind Duke De Sessa last time. She has a Japanese owner and has never been ridden by Moore so it may be preference that she'll have Yutaka Take on board rather than Moore. That pair aside, Sea La Rosa looks progressive and solid and she can ensure that the visitors' domination of this race continues for a fifth year.

Warming up in Paris 1217: The jockeys are in the saddle and making their way to post for the Qatar Prix de Chaudenay. The going on the screen is very soft which is somewhat softer than given earlier when it was described as soft, good to soft in places. I'm perplexed by the latest TurfTrax tweet (an hour ago) which carries the very soft description but also gives an unchanged GoingStick reading of 6.8 which is followed by 'soft, good to soft in places'. Above it is a penetrometer reading of 3.9 and Very Soft. I'm sure all will become clear in the fullness of time. There's under a minute until the post time of 1223 but they won't go off as scheduled; plus ça change, plus c'est la même chose as they say. They are behind the stalls though and will soon be loading. It may not be the weather for flip-flops but we've got flip-flopping favourites with La Mehana 6/4 and Duke De Sessa 15/8. They're off. Whileuweresleeping leads from Al Qareem. Soumillon and Duke De Sessa track La Mehana who races in a share of fourth. Duke De Sessa is last turning in but they're closely bunched. It looked hard work but Duke De Sessa really motored home in the last 100 yards but he took too long to get into his stride and was only third. Al Qareem and Sober in a photo for first. The first two home were in the first three throughout; there was very little to choose between the pair for much of the straight but it was Ryan Moore and Al Qareem who were called home in front by the judge and that's a fine start to the weekend for Moore and trainer Karl Burke.

Fresh take 1150: Fresh would have featured in the now defunct each-way double(s) with Cold Case as I could see no reason why he wouldn't run his race in the Peroni Nastro Azzurro Challenge Cup. Again, the price is a bit 'meh' with Fresh generally available at 7/2 (from 11/2 and 6s) but he's won his last two over course and distance and is delivering what has long been promised. As often seems to be the case, James Fanshawe is finishing the season quite strongly and he just seems quite hard to knock. Symbolize was second in last year's renewal and races from the same mark. It's no great surprise, therefore, that he's as low as 9/2 (from 8s) to go one better but he was a 22/1 shot in that renewal (third home Fresh was 11/2) and his price leaves me as cold as a northerly breeze. Safe Voyage was a big eyecatcher from off the pace at Leopardstown (winner I'm A Gambler goes in the Listed race at Redcar) and is priced accordingly and I was struggling to latch on to anything at a price (although I always give Escobar a second and third look) which is just as well that you've got the likes of Value Bet, Simon Holt and ITV Racing Tips to read. An interview with Hughie Morrison on Sky Sports Racing broke that trail of thought (luckily for you!) but he wasn't giving much away ahead of Quickthorn's run in the Cadran. "We always thought he'd be better on softer ground, we'll find out later hopefully," he said. "He seems fine (since York). We've tried to spread his races out. He's a clean-winded horse, we don't do that much with him between races, he seems fine. "It's (the trip) beyond what we've run over before and it could turn into a war of attrition. Tom (Marquand) has ridden him the last two times so I don't have to say anything." We are less than 20 minutes away from the Group Two Qatar Prix Chaudenay where Soumillon rides favourite Duke De Sessa for Weld. They are 5/4 with La Mehana at 2/1, Al Qareem at 6s and 14/1 bar. The tempo of races in France is often different to that in Great Britain and Ireland but it's still a concern for me that Duke De Sessa is stepping up another three furlongs in trip having tried, successfully, a mile and a half for the first time when last seen. Chris Hayes, who is at Newmarket for Homeless Songs, expected Duke De Sessa to pick up more quickly at Leopardstown and perhaps the fact he didn't suggests he'll have no problem with this further test of stamina but Al Qareem should ensure this is an honest test and I prefer the claims of La Mehana who seems progressive.

Big Red letter day 1121: Big Red Letter Day was an album by Buffalo Tom which I'd all but forgotten about prior to typing those words. It's been a week of nostalgia, I heard a song by Red House Painters at the start of it; those were the days. That diversion aside, the Tattersalls contest is not the only sales race this afternoon with Redcar staging their feature meeting which includes the Listed Guisborough Stakes and the Straight Mile Final but also the William Hill Two Year Old Trophy. It's a contest I always liked from a betting perspective as there always appeared to be some fairly clearcut criteria for success. Obviously that was reflected in the price of the winners and there have been five winning favourites in the last decade with the three biggest SPs just 8/1, 10/1 and 12/1. It usually pays to side with a runner that races close to, or on, the pace, those drawn in single figures have fared best in recent seasons and form, as the SPs indicates, usually comes to the fore. It's pretty boring but Cold Case ticks all of those boxes and he has been backed accordingly and is now just a general 7/4 having been as big as 4/1 yesterday which rather scuppers plans for each-way doubles. Richard Fahey saddles one of the leading rivals in Barefoot Angel and told his Sporting Life column 'you’d have to be excited about her' but I was a little more interested in Jumbeau and Washington Heights at double figure prices. Washington Heights hasn't run in pattern company but he did push a pattern winner close at York and I think he can hit the frame. Jumbeau has been off since finishing a three length fifth in the Windsor Castle Stakes and that form alone makes her of keen interest given it's worked out so well; she obviously has her well-being to prove as well as tackling a new trip but she's shaped as though she could improve for a sixth furlong. Fillies often fare well in sales races (it seems, I haven't crunched the numbers to back this up) and Ralph Beckett won this prize with a filly in 2020. He saddles Funny Story and any support for her would be encouraging but she does have more to prove than some having only contested a maiden and a novice either side of finishing last in a Listed race (for which she was sent off at just 5/1).

Big bucks for Buick? 1102: Well, you'd rather have a buck than a pound at the moment wouldn't you? The champion jockey elect has a good book of rides, including Saffron Beach on whom he is a perfect three from three; his first ride aboard her saw them collect the Sun Chariot Stakes last year. She's the star of a strong book of rides. Buick rides two unraced juveniles for Charlie Appleby and both Godolphin runners currently head their respective markets and they're followed by another favourite in Mellow Yellow who could take the headlines away from Saffron Beach (she'd have to win of course) as Buick will be carrying the familiar royal colours. Mellow Yellow could become the first winner for The King and she should justify her short price from a rating of 88 if her entry in a Group One on British Champions' Day is a fair reflection of her ability. As punters know all too well though, it doesn't always work out as planned against gnarly handicappers. Buick is also on board the current favourite in the finale, Tarrabb for Owen Burrows, the gambled on Prairie Falcon in the sales race and a fancied runner for George Boughey in the opener. It could be a very big day indeed. A friend has told me that he got 18/1 on Prairie Falcon for the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes yesterday morning - he spent a long time boring me in the pub the other week about how good Michael Dods is - which was no mean feat given there's not a lot of 5/1 left available on the Oddschecker grid.

Here comes the Sun 1045: The Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes is the feature race, domestically at least, and Newmarket's Group One has attracted a decent field with two stand-out fillies in Saffron Beach and Homeless Songs. The pair were second and fourth behind Pearls Galore in the Matron Stakes at Leopardstown last month with connections of both feeling that neither filly was shown in their best light. Dermot Weld's stable was emerging from an unusually quiet spell that saw him saddle just one winner in July (at 2%) and three in August (at 8%) but September saw Weld reap a better harvest with eight winners from 34 runners at 24%. In the race preview (click on the image above) Fiona Craig said: "I think she’s in great order, it’s probably the right race and we’ll give it a crack. She was a bit short (of fitness) going to Leopardstown." Jane Chapple-Hyam reports Saffron Beach to be in good order and also expects her to be better suited by Newmarket, saying: "The ground won’t be like Leopardstown, where she couldn’t extend and stretch like she normally does." We're set for a fascinating clash, all being well, and we can throw in the completely unexposed Laurel into the mix on just her third start with her first two races being in novice company - that's some step up and I don't think it's any surprise to see she's a little weak in the betting.

Going @paris_longchamp is Soft - Good to soft in places. GoingStick: All: 6.8 2400m GP: 6.7. 2000m GP: 6.7. 1600m GP: 6.6.

1400m NP: 6.7. 1000m LD: 7. Map: https://t.co/9TNC9LuIb0 #Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe #QPAT pic.twitter.com/mQySD8DFYA — turftrax (@TurfTrax) October 1, 2022

Going concerns 1029: The going at ParisLongchamp is soft, good to soft in places with a dry day forecast which connections of a number of runners, including Kyprios, will be hoping is fairly accurate or, if it's not, overstates the amount of cut in the ground. I've seen at least one trainer quoted this week suggesting that soft in France doesn't equate to soft in the UK. Something to bear in mind perhaps. There was a wee bit of rain around Britain yesterday - which will have been music to the ears of many - and that has led to some changes in underfoot conditions around the tracks. Newmarket received 9mm and the official description is good to soft with Ascot the same but with the addendum of good in places. It's a similar story at Redcar which is being called good to soft, soft in places. Non-runners you ask? There are a few with Primo Bacio a notable absentee from the Peroni Nastro Azzurro British EBF Stakes at Ascot which is rather a shame as I quite fancied taking her on given that she appears to need everything to drop right in order to get her head in front. Heh ho. It appears to be a fairly open Listed race with the new favourite, Soft Whisper, penalised for this summer's win at this level.

