Neil Callan admitted it meant “much more” that his first Group One winner in Britain in almost 10 years was for trainer and close friend Kevin Ryan after steering Fonteyn to glory in the Royal Bahrain Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket.

The 44-year-old, who returned to riding in Britain last year on a full-time basis following a stint riding in Hong Kong, celebrated his first domestic Group One winner since landing the 2013 Middle Park Stakes for Ryan with victory in the mile feature. Although the daughter of Farhh’s form fell some way short of many of her rivals she was not to be denied a first top-flight success on her second start at the level when bettering her fourth on her previous Group One appearance in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Fonteyn pictured with winning connections

Charting a path close to the stands’ side rail the 16/1 chance, homebred by Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum, demonstrated the best of her battling abilities when called on her for her maximum effort against a number of previous Group One winners. With the 2021 winner and 6/4 favourite Saffron Beach plus Falmouth Stakes scorer Prosperous Voyage, who had shared the lead much of the race, beaten approaching the final furlong it was left to the unbeaten Laurel to thrown down the gauntlet entering the close stages.

Victory looked to be heading the way of John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Kingman, one of two runners in the race for the father and son partnership, after she moved into a clear lead inside the final furlong under Rab Havlin. However, the complexion of the race was to change once more in the closing strides with Fonteyn wresting back the lead inside the closing strides before forging on to score by three quarters of a length. Callan said: “It is funny that 2013 was my last season here and I then decided to up root and go to Hong Kong full time. I finished off things in England in strong fashion and Hong Kong has been a long time and when you come back you need to establish yourselves and you need strong contacts like Kevin Ryan to give you a little pick up. “He rang me the other day and said ‘I’m dying to get you on a good filly and I think this is it ‘. He was quite bullish and confident even though she was an outsider. “She looked magnificent in the paddock. One thing he did say to me if she jumps and she is fighting you she will soon come back to you and she did that. We didn’t really go a strong pace. I just let her roll down the hill and she really dug for me up the hill. “Any Group One wherever you get it is big and they are the ones you want to win. I think it is more important I won it for Kevin as we go back a long way. It is a good partnership.”

Although Fonteyn momentarily looked booked for a place late on Callan was confident his mount would get back up. He added: “To be fair she looked like she was going to relax then she took hold of the bit and I could see others were trying to make inroads to get to the rail and I didn’t want to take her back and get in that box position. “We weren’t going that quick so I thought I would take the initiative and let her have her head and once I did that she got into a lovely rhythm. “I was able to let her fire down the hill at her own accord and once we got into the dip and she changed her legs the race was over. “It means so much more to me because it is for Kevin Ryan. We go back a long way and we are very good friends and he is godfather to my oldest child Jack. It is more than just horse racing and being a jockey and trainer, we go beyond that it is fantastic.”