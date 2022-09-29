Richard Fahey discusses his week at the sales and The Platinum Queen's bid for Prix de l'Abbaye glory at Longchamp on Sunday, as well as his Saturday runners.

It’s been a busy enough week as we prepare The Platinum Queen for Arc weekend, while we bought four at the Goffs sale, too, so we were pleased enough. The ones we really want have taken a bit of buying, I’m not surprised by that, but the four we got we were delighted with. I’d expect us to be a bit more active at the Goffs Orby Sale this week. We got a nice Mehmas colt, a Dark Angel, who we’ve had plenty of luck with, same with Acclamation and a Dandy Man, too, who we’ve also done well with. We've had the likes of Ventura Diamond, who runs this weekend, and Peniaphobia, who was a star, from him. We're not getting the opportunity to buy the ones we really want but we’re making the best of it, so hopefully we get a bit of luck.

Sunday THE PLATINUM QUEEN – 4.25 Longchamp She’s in great form ahead of the Prix de l’Abbaye de Longchamp Longines, she really has been thriving at home. We’re pleased with her, she looks great and we’ll see what happens now. I’d be a little bit worried if it got heavy, but at least she proved at Doncaster she handles a bit of cut in the ground. It would be great if she can get out quickly and get them at it in behind, that would be the plan. We’ll find out the draw on Friday, I’d pick stall two if I could, but that’s out of our hands. The main thing is how she is physically and I couldn’t have been happier since Doncaster.

The Platinum Queen (right) goes for glory in Paris on Sunday

Saturday WHITE WILLOW – 1.31 Newmarket

She’s in good order ahead of the British EBF Fillies’ Handicap at Newmarket. She’s been running okay but you probably need a bit more for a £15,000 handicap down there. I do think the track will suit her well. INTERNATIONAL GIRL – 5.03 Newmarket

After winning at York and Pontefract in two of her last three starts I’d say she’s in the form of her life and I don’t mind having a go at seven furlongs here in a fillies’ race. She’s in great order at home. VENTURA DIAMOND – 3.00 Ascot

She goes for the Bengough Stakes Group 3 and she was third in it last year. She ran well the other day at York and any rain would really suit her, she loves heavy ground and she’s just struggled all year as she hasn’t had it. I’d love to see her on really testing ground before the end of the season. BARBANERA – 4.10 Ascot

I’d have to say she’s been a fraction disappointing but we’re half struggling to find the right races for her. We’re trying to get a bit of black type and if she managed to get placed I’d be delighted. LADY MOJITO – 1.36 Redcar

I thought she ran a good solid race first time at Thirsk and she’ll likely improve for that. It is a good competitive race so it’ll be tough but I think she has improved. BAREFOOT ANGEL – 3.21 Redcar

The William Hill Two year Old Trophy is a race we’ve won a coupe of times in the last few years with Darkanna and Summer Sands, so hopefully Barefoot Angel is lucky enough in it for us as well. It’ll be tough for her under her 5lb Group 3 penalty, but you’d have to be excited about her. She’ll need to step up a bit more to defy the penalty but it wouldn’t be a surprise if she did. MY LITTLE QUEENS – 4.32 Redcar

I’ve dropped her in grade and I’d just love her to win. She’s been running solid races, whether she can handle carrying more weight in a lesser race we’ll see, but her form is rock solid in this grade so I’d like to see her run well.

VILLEMACHO – 5.30 Wolverhampton

I’m taking it on trust that he’ll stay this extended mile, on pedigree he won’t, deeper down the pedigree you have a chance but he always seems to be staying on so it looks the right call. We’ll let him take his chance. STRIKE RED – 7.30 Wolverhampton

I feel he’s extremely well-handicapped now off a mark of 88. I just hope he gets a bit of luck now. He goes well at Newcastle on the Tapeta there, so I’d expect him to handle the same surface at Wolverhampton and it's a drop in grade, too, to a Class 3. He’s in good form. QUERCUS ROBUR – 8.00 Wolverhampton

It was great to see him win at Newcastle last time out. He's been a really slow learner but hopefully that race will have done him good and he can run another big race.