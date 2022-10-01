Graham Clark was our man at Newmarket on Saturday and he rounds up the pick of the action away from the Sun Chariot Stakes.

Loads in hand for promising Amichi Owner Laurence Bellman hinted he might splash out on a holiday after Amichi completed a big sales race double at Newmarket today with what he described as an “amazing” victory in the £150,000 Tattersalls October Auction Stakes. After securing first prize in the inaugural running of the £100,000 Tattersalls Somerville Auction Stakes at the July Course in August the gelded son of Gutaifan followed that success up when landing the £81,165 first prize on offer this afternoon. Despite giving away weight away to all bar one of his 26 rivals in the six-furling contest, the Ed Walker-trained 5/2 Favourite looked a horse still very much on the upgrade when forging ahead late on to score by a length from 80/1 chance California Gem.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Bellman said: “He was excellently brought by Ed Walker and Ed Sackville. Ray Dawson got off him and said he could go again as he is not even blowing. There is plenty more to come. “His first race was a non-event and he was looking at everything. He was gelded straight after that. He always looked good at home. He has just progressed from there and that is three in a row now. “It is amazing, I’ve never been close before in a sales race. He never shows too much at home and even now Ray has come off and said he is not even blowing. He did that quite easily and there is plenty more to come. “To be very honest I thought there were seven or eight good horses there. I thought there was quite a lot of deadwood but it just depends how the race goes. “He likes a bit of cut in the ground and we thought that being as he is a Gutaifan. I was hopeful he would run very well but in these races you never know. “There might be a holiday after this.” As regards to future plans Bellman admitted he would be open to offers if the right one presented itself to him. He added: “I wouldn’t have thought we would go again. I know I’ve just won about £130,000 but I’ve now been spoilt and he is not going to win that as a three year old. “If someone comes from abroad and says we will pay you a six figure sum it will be hard to keep him which is a shame but that is happening in this day.”

Progressive filly defies assessor

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Al Husn continued making up time for lost time after maintaining her unbeaten record this season when taking a step up in trip in her stride in the opening British EBF Premier Fillies’ Handicap. Having made a winning return from a near five-month absence at the track over a mile 14 days ago the Roger Varian-trained Dubawi filly built on that success on her first start over 10 furlongs when accounting for Something Exciting by half a length.

Al Husn wins at Newmarket