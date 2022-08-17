The opening day of the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York sees equine star Baaeed put his unbeaten record on the line over a new trip in the Juddmonte International.

All times BST, please refresh for updates

From foal to a champion 🏆 #BAAEED. His story below 👇

Can he continue his unbeaten record here today at 3.35pm in the @JuddmonteFarms International? 🐎 #EborFestival pic.twitter.com/0X9KVHjbjl — York Racecourse (@yorkracecourse) August 17, 2022

Mis the break? 1101: There has been increased focus on Mishriff's tendency to break slowly and he may have caught James Doyle, riding for the first time, a little by surprise when losing several lengths in the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot. That was over 12 furlongs, a trip that has always looked to be at the limit of Mishriff's stamina, and the reining International champion will be more at home back over 10 furlongs. Mishriff almost recovered from a slow start to weave his way through the field in a thrilling Eclipse at Sandown on his first start since February (and second since October). Mishriff should be in peak form now and Doyle will know him that little bit better while the absence of any obvious pace (with the exception of the 'disappointing' High Definition) should ensure that any damage caused by another slow start is limited as Mishriff won't need to use up too much energy to make up the lost ground. That is, of course, assuming that there aren't any unexpected changes in tactics. In some jurisdictions any such change has to be announced to the stewards before the race in question. Anyone want to see that here?

Will Baaeed stay? 1045: "There might be a better horse, but I would be surprised if it is a lack of stamina," Angus Gold said of Baaeed. “Of course you don’t know until you try and I’m very interested in the opinion of some people I respect greatly who have said he’s never going to stay the trip – which surprises me greatly." Click here for a tip, trainer quotes, a Timeform Pace Map and key video replays for the Group One Juddmonte International. Simon Rowlands, formerly of Timeform, writes regularly for At The Races and he had this to say following the Sussex Stakes in his Sectional Spotlight column: "Baaeed may get another opportunity to run to a stellar rating in the International Stakes at York, where he will need to see out an additional two-and-a-bit furlongs. That is an unknown, but there is a glimmer of hope for his rivals in this regard. "The majority of Baaeed’s wins have required him to show a superb turn of foot at the end of a steadily run race. Anyone pointing to his “seeing out his races well” is getting the wrong end of the stick. "He is, of course, a son of an Arc and Derby winner, but he strides differently to Sea The Stars, who had a monumentally long and relaxed gait.

🏇🏆 Today's (Group 1) Juddmonte International at @yorkracecourse is available as a 𝙁𝙧𝙚𝙚 𝙍𝙖𝙘𝙚 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨.



That means all logged-in customers can view all our:

📊 Weight-adjusted ratings

⛳️ Premium flags

🔍 Pace map

➕ more for FREE!



Check out Race Passes for free here 👇 — Timeform (@Timeform) August 17, 2022

"Baaeed’s own stride has scarcely shifted from a high of 2.48 strides/second to a low of 2.22 strides/second, not simply because he has always been asked to run at the same distance, but because (as wider research shows) horses’ striding signatures usually vary little regardless of trip. "That is what you might expect of an 8f/10f performer, given the identity of Baaeed’s own sire, but it is not what you would expect of a horse who will be better at the 10.4f of York than he has so far been at a mile. Baaeed’s trainer, who was an early adopter of striding analytics, and who has been prodigiously successful in recent years (the two may not be unrelated), will know this, of course. "I have Baaeed’s stride at a maximum of 24.9 feet (penultimate furlong at Goodwood), incidentally, compared to Sea The Stars’ 28.6 feet (same at Epsom), though these things are heavily influenced by context. Baaeed is a chip off the old block in terms of ability but not in terms of striding. "His rivals at York may well be best advised to try to make the Juddmonte International as much of a test of stamina as possible, for he would surely kill them for speed." The pace forecast on the Timeform Pace Map is 'very weak' - does that bode well for Baaeed?

"I think it's top class form, I'm pretty keen on him in the Acomb" - Ebor Festival Day One Best Bets

Showers forecast 1035: Clerk of the course Anthea Leigh is back at York with Willie the whippet and Rishi Persad. "It's only 17 or 18 degrees and cool and cloudy but it's only a few days ago that we were 31 degrees and it's been really difficult. "We knew this breakdown in the weather was coming so we haven't done any watering since Sunday. We've had 3mm altogether and that has put the ground to good, good to firm in places." There is no fixed plan for watering during the rest of the week due to the uncertain nature of all the forecasts and Leigh says they will take everything into account, including how the track rides. There is a chance of showers on Thursday evening according to the Met Office forecast. The head groundsman has a degree in forecasting and plays a key part in attempting to predict what lies ahead. Leigh relates that he saw the forecast rain on Thursday a couple of days before it featured in the Met Office forecasts. "Stalls for the straight courses are all on the far side but I wouldn't be surprised if they edged towards the middle but we can't predict (what the jockeys will do)."

What a feature we have in store at @yorkracecourse today! 🙌



The world's best racehorse 🆚 the reigning @JuddmonteFarms International champ.



🔁 Baaeed

❤️ Mishriff



Or will there be an upset? pic.twitter.com/wbDYdc8jqo — Great British Racing (@GBRacing) August 17, 2022

Popular winner 1022: Most racing fans enjoy seeing a star performer and Baaeed is certainly that although he does only have 4 lbs in hand of last year's Juddmonte International winner Mishriff. There is a view that Baaeed only does as much as he has to and it could be that he needs to face higher rated horses (than previously) in order to elevate his own rating but all of that is conjecture at present and Baaeed has to prove himself over 10 furlongs for the first time. This race has long been viewed by many as a potential target and that is reflected in the betting update that Sky Bet's Michael Shinners provided for a Racing Post article yesterday. "Baaeed is a bad result in the Juddmonte International as he opened up at 9/2 in April, but is now 2/5 favourite and we'll be hoping Mishriff can get the better of him," Shinners said. "Mill Stream has been strongly supported in the Acomb Stakes and is 3/1 (from 7s). "On Friday, we'll be fearful of popular stayer Stradivarius in the Londsale Cup. Punters having certainly favoured him in recent weeks and he's evens (from 5/4), with old rival Trueshan weak at 9/4 (from 15/8). "For the Ebor on Saturday, we've seen support for the Jessica Harrington-trained Ever Present, who is 12/1 (from 16s). Punters are also backing the William Haggas pair Candleford and Gaassee – the trainer loves a winner on the Knavesmire." Baaeed was also popular with Paddy Power but spokesman Paul Binfield was still looking forward to seeing Baaeed winning: "Baaeed has been well backed for the Juddmonte since he opened up at 2/1, but from a sporting point of view it would be marvellous to see him continue his winning streak. "Royal Aclaim is also a big-race favourite in the Nunthorpe on Friday and has been very well supported since her impressive victory in the City Walls Stakes. She would be our biggest loser of the week. "The Ebor on Saturday is a Yorkshire institution and one of the big betting races of the season with Okita Soushi, John Leeper and Ajero already possessing fancy price dockets."

Going update 1015: Good morning and welcome to the live blog for the Sky Bet Ebor Festival from York Racecourse. The stage is set for a big week on the Knavesmire and it should be an enthralling start to proceedings, regardless of who wins the Juddmonte International Stakes. Before all of that there is some going news with conditions having eased to good, good to firm in places (from good to firm) due to 3mm of rain overnight. There are a few non-runners to add to those already taken out and they include the well backed Haveyoumissedme who was one of two selections for Ben Linfoot's ITV Tips which is rather a shame. There are just 13 left in the staying handicap now so do keep an eye on the Ts&Cs if you are eyeing those extra place offers and playing each-way in a contest where they still bet 5/1 the field.