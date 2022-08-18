William Haggas has not definitively ruled out that the Irish Champion Stakes could be a possible option for Baaeed before his planned Ascot swansong in October.

The four-year-old extended his unbeaten record to 10 with an impressive triumph in Wednesday’s Juddmonte International at York, switching up to a mile and a quarter for the first time and dishing out a six-and-a-half-length beating to defending champion Mishriff. Bookmakers immediately started offering short odds about Baaeed for the 12-furlong Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in October, but both Haggas and Sheikha Hissa were cool on the proposal immediately after the race. Haggas has long had his sights set on the Qipco Champion Stakes as Baaeed’s career finale, but his entry in the Royal Bahrain-backed Irish equivalent gives connections a further opportunity should they decide the son of Sea The Stars wants another run.

How Baaeed rates on Timeform figures

Haggas told Nick Luck’s Daily Podcast: “He seems fine, he’s trotted up good – he’s lost a bit of weight but we’re happy with him and very proud. “Ultimately it is not my decision (where Baaeed runs). The horse doesn’t belong to me, the horse is trained by us and it’s Sheikha Hissa’s decision and I’m sure we’ll talk about it again because lots of people will be trying to convince Angus (Gold, racing manager) and Sheikha Hissa that the Arc is the right way forward. “I’m open to suggestions, that’s always been our plan to go to Ascot but plans can change. I’m not saying for a minute they’re going to, but the only thing I will say is it’s nearly two months now to Champions Day and that’s quite a long time.”

David Ord from York: Baaeed does the talking