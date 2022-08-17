David Ord was our man at York and he reflects on Baaeed's brilliant Juddmonte International win.

You wonder just how much connections are able to enjoy the big days with the big horses – pre-race at least. For example just put yourself in William Haggas’ shoes at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon. The Juddmonte International promised to be the crowning moment in Baaeed’s stellar career, stepping up to ten furlongs for the first time and meeting a horse in Mishriff who could take his rating to the place where it long threatened to go. It was a day to savour.

But then there was the build-up. The horrible accident suffered by his wife Maureen on the Newmarket gallops which thankfully she is now recovering from at home. And then there’s the health of the string. The odd dirty scope at a yard of Haggas’ size is relatively commonplace but you don’t need it York week. Alenqeur failed to pass his test and was taken out of the day-one highlight and a couple more of the scheduled Knavesmire team will be watching on from their boxes later in the week. And then – at the eleventh hour – came the news the trainer had been fined after Baaeed arrived at York with a rash, and without a veterinary certificate to confirm it wasn't contagious. No pre-race, relaxing glass of fizz in the champagne bar then, traffic jams on the A64 adding to the uneasy feeling – but plenty were being drunk by a big York crowd, bucking the current trend of dwindling attendances. And it was clear why they were here. Baaeed flags were distributed to those who were five and six-deep around the parade ring and as Jim Crowley climbed into the saddle Haggas could finally step back. The responsibility was now in someone else’s hands. And that’s when the magic happened.

The son of Sea The Stars produced the performance the racegoers – and sport – needed. He was brilliant, tanking through the contest, sauntering alongside Mishriff a furlong and a half out and past him in a few strides. It was an ‘I was there’ moment. And for Haggas time to soak it all in. “It’s a relief more than anything,” he mused after stepping away from a Matt Chapman interview on ITV, referring to Baaeed’s win – not stepping away from Matt Chapman. “He’s such a good horse and he’s proved it today – and shown everyone. That’s what was so satisfying. “We’ve had a few problems, a few dirty scopes and we have a few issues at the moment but we have a lot of horses and are diligent and make sure we don’t run the ones that have problems and only run the ones that are ready. Alenqeur had a dirty scope and it was hard for them but his owners have their day. “The race was the easy part. Baaeed has beaten Mishriff who is a great horse and it was a really good performance and hopefully he will get the respect he deserves.” That was a reference to those who questioned whether the hype around Baaeed was getting a little out of control heading to York. He was unbeaten in nine but in some eyes had never produced the jaw-dropping performance that would be replayed for years and years. He has now.

