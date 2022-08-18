Sir Mark Prescott's Alpinista registered her fifth Group One success - but first on home soil - in the Darley Yorkshire Oaks at York on Thursday.

The Frankel mare has won top-level races in Germany and France on her previous four starts and she made it five in a row at York where she dug deep to see off the final challenge of Aidan O'Brien's Tuesday. A furlong out the Cazoo Oaks heroine got to the winner's quarters but it was the five-year-old who got the better of the three-year-old under Luke Morris as she pulled out more to win by a length. La Petite Coco ran well for a long way from the front end under Billy Lee but she had to settle for third. A winner at Saint-Cloud prior to this win on the Knavesmire, all roads now lead back to France for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, with Betfair and Paddy Power both leaving Alpinista unchanged in the market at 8/1.

Tremendous “They (Group Ones) are all great, but they hard to come by. For a smallish stable, every five or six years you get good ones come along and it’s tremendous when it happens,” said Prescott. “We trained this one’s dam, grand-dam and great grand-dam. It’s been a marvellous family. “The original intention was to go Coronation (Cup) and King George, but she wouldn’t come (in her coat) in time for the Coronation, so it then became Saint-Cloud (for the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud) and then either here or the Vermeille. “But Miss (Kirsten) Rausing (owner-breeder) was very keen to come here as she (Alpinista) hadn’t won a Group One in England. She has really done it all now, she’s won Group Ones in England, France and Germany.” He went on: “That (Arc) has always been her aim. Last year we rather patted ourselves on the back for being so clever winning three Group Ones in Germany, then when the one behind us (Torquator Tasso) came and won the Arc we rather felt we might not have been as clever as we thought we were! “When she stayed in training this year that was always the aim.” Parisian dream Like all involved at Heath House Stables, Morris is looking forward to the first Sunday in October. He said: “Since she has been on better ground this year she has looked like a filly with more class so we can dream about Paris now. “Generally the Yorkshire Oaks can look a little top heavy with a superstar of Aidan’s, but I thought it had a lot of depth and she had to give 9lb away to the second. I thought it was a great performance. It’s great she’s been able to show in Britain what she is capable of. “It’s a massive team effort – the team at Heath House and Lanwades Stud. I’m just the lucky one that gets to sit on her a couple of times a year.”

O’Brien taking plenty of positives

Tuesday could go for the Arc