Author and Racing TV pundit Mark Howard highlights a handful of horses he's particularly looking forward to backing at York's Sky Bet Ebor Festival.

Hannon Should' be on the scoresheet... It promises to be a fantastic four days on the Knavesmire with superb racing and prize-money to match – and plenty of runners. Richard Hannon has dominated the Goffs UK Harry Beeby Premier Yearling Sales event (2.25 Thursday) in recent years with four victories since 2016. The Wiltshire handler is set to be represented this time around by the twice raced SHOULDVEBEENARING who is returning from a lengthy spell on the sidelines (95 days). A colt by Havana Gold who cost £40,000, he brings a good level of form into the six furlongs contest. An eyecatching fourth on his debut at Goodwood (5f; Good) in late April, he stayed on strongly five and three quarters of a length behind Rocket Rodney (won twice since including a Listed race and is rated 105 – and was beaten a neck by subsequent Group 1 winner Little Big Bear in the Windsor Castle Stakes at Royal Ascot). Back in action less than three weeks later, he appreciated the step up to six furlongs at Ripon (Good/Firm) registering a cosy success. Travelling well on the outside, he only had to be nudged out to record a length and three quarters victory and the form has worked out well. The third (twice), sixth (twice), eighth (twice) and tenth (twice) have all won since. The Middleham Park Racing owned colt has presumably had an issue since but Hannon will have him in top shape for this. He should have plenty more to offer.

Improving Scotsman to deliver in Yorkshire ROYAL SCOTSMAN is considered the equal of so many of Paul Cole’s top-class juveniles over the years, according to the trainer, and should go close in the Gimcrack Stakes on Friday (3.00). Purchased as a yearling for 125,000gns, he disappointed his connections when only fourth on his debut at Ascot behind the unbeaten Noble Style. The Gleneagles colt was a different proposition next time though when producing a smooth performance to win by five lengths at Goodwood (Good/Soft) less than a fortnight later. A length and three quarters third in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, he was the last horse off the bridle but hit the front too soon and was run out of it inside the final furlong (runner-up and fourth have won a Group 2 since). Sent off odds on favourite for the Group 2 Richmond Stakes at Goodwood last time, he provided Whatcombe with their fourth win in the race as he stayed on strongly to beat Al Karrar by a length and a half. Still entered in the Group 1 Prix Morny at Deauville on Sunday, it is hoped he runs here instead even though he is forced to carry a three pounds penalty. Despite the fact his win last time was gained on fast ground, he looked very much at home on a slower surface at Goodwood in the spring. This track will play to his strengths.

Watch Race Replay Unlimited race replays of all UK & Irish racing Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee Join for Free HERE Log in with your existing Sporting Life, Sky Bet, or Sky Games account. If you don't have any of those, it's completely FREE to register!

Filly to follow now switched to handicaps It will be a surprise if SHAMPION isn’t better than her opening mark of 84 and, with that in mind, she is fancied to be involved in the shake-up to the ten furlongs fillies’ handicap on Friday (4.10). Fourth on her sole outing at two at Chelmsford in December, she didn’t return to the fray until last month when a staying on second behind Shaara (won again since) over a mile at Haydock in a five runner novice stakes. Fitted with a hood that day, the headgear remained on for her next outing at Windsor sixteen days later. Stepping up to ten furlongs in a similar event at the Thames track, she responded to her jockey’s urgings in the home straight before stretching away for a four lengths win from previous winner and 84 rated Oriole. From the family of the 99-rated former stablemate UAE King, who stayed well, it would be no surprise to see Roger Varian’s filly tackle Pattern company one day. She can collect this valuable purse en route. Her stable captured it with Angel Power a couple of years ago.

Salt rated sweet prospect for O'Brien The Convivial Maiden Stakes (4.45 on Friday) is the most valuable of its type in the calendar and the last two renewals have been won by subsequent Group 1 winner Naval Crown and Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal. The seven furlongs event has evaded Ballydoyle with King Charlemagne and Brave Tin Soldier coming closest in 2000 and 2006 respectively. Significantly, Aidan O’Brien’s only entry in the 2022 version is the once raced SALT LAKE CITY who finished an eyecatching second on his debut at the Curragh this month. A colt by Galileo out of the Queen Mary Stakes winner Heartache, he was ridden by Wayne Lordan and, having been pushed along at the two pole, he stayed on strongly to get within a length and a half of the more experienced Al Riffa. The yard’s juveniles invariably improve for their initial outing and he can go one better. The dangers are expected to include the unraced City of Kings and Piccadilly Circus who will appreciate this longer trip following his promising debut at Ascot.

Strength and depth to Haggas team Finally, William Haggas will be sending a powerful team of around 20-25 horses up the A1 this week headed by superstar Baaeed in the Juddmonte International Stakes on Tuesday. The squad will also include EDUCATOR who is due to make a welcome return in the Sky Bet Finale Handicap which concludes the Ebor Festival on Saturday at 5.20. The lightly-raced son of Deep Impact did this columnist a favour when scoring on his handicap debut at Newmarket’s Craven meeting in April. A narrow winner of a ten furlongs event, he withstood the challenge of High Fibre with the subsequent London Gold Cup and Royal Ascot third Israr back in third. Sidelined since, he is out of Diploma who won twice at York, including the Lyric Stakes in 2016, and doesn’t look overburdened off a mark of 90. Five pounds higher than when scoring on the Rowley Mile, he has only raced four times and will be a threat to his older rivals.