Benaud heads to Trent Bridge?

1041: There is just the one non-runner at Royal Ascot at the moment and that is Benaud who misses the finale.

With free entry at Trent Bridge for the final day of the Test Match, I wonder if he's headed there instead? It could be a thriller.

The racecourse news service has sent out details of the going and GoingStick readings etcetera and the information is as follows:

The going for day one of Royal Ascot is: Good to Firm, Good in places

GoingStick readings at 8am:

Stands side: 8.8

Centre: 8.6

Far side: 8.6

Round: 7.4

Stalls:

Straight Course: Centre

Round Course: Inside

Rail Movements:

The rail on the Round Course is positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday.

This adds the following to today’s races:

16:20 +5 yards (approximately)

17:00 +11 yards (approximately)

17:35 +11 yards (approximately)

18:10 +11 yards (approximately)

Weather:

Dry overnight to 6.30am Tuesday. 1mm rain recorded during the past seven days. The current forecast for the week indicates a dry week through to Saturday with temps of 23c on Tuesday due to rise to 26c on Friday. There is currently a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday.

For live weather station and Going info please go to: www.ascot.co.uk/thegoing

Watering:

Watered Round Course 4mm Monday evening. Watered Straight Course with 8mm Monday morning. The Round Course was watered 5mm overnight to Sunday and 5mm overnight to Saturday. The Straight Course was watered 10mm on Saturday. It is likely, as long as the forecast remains settled, that we will water after racing each evening to replace moisture lost through evapotranspiration.