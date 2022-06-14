Royal Ascot gets underway with a stellar cast headed by two of the world's highest rated horses in Baaeed and Nature Strip plus the Newmarket Guineas winner Coroebus. Follow the build-up.
All times BST, please refresh for updates
1041: There is just the one non-runner at Royal Ascot at the moment and that is Benaud who misses the finale.
With free entry at Trent Bridge for the final day of the Test Match, I wonder if he's headed there instead? It could be a thriller.
The racecourse news service has sent out details of the going and GoingStick readings etcetera and the information is as follows:
The going for day one of Royal Ascot is: Good to Firm, Good in places
GoingStick readings at 8am:
Stands side: 8.8
Centre: 8.6
Far side: 8.6
Round: 7.4
Stalls:
Straight Course: Centre
Round Course: Inside
Rail Movements:
The rail on the Round Course is positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the home straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday.
This adds the following to today’s races:
16:20 +5 yards (approximately)
17:00 +11 yards (approximately)
17:35 +11 yards (approximately)
18:10 +11 yards (approximately)
Weather:
Dry overnight to 6.30am Tuesday. 1mm rain recorded during the past seven days. The current forecast for the week indicates a dry week through to Saturday with temps of 23c on Tuesday due to rise to 26c on Friday. There is currently a risk of thunderstorms on Saturday.
For live weather station and Going info please go to: www.ascot.co.uk/thegoing
Watering:
Watered Round Course 4mm Monday evening. Watered Straight Course with 8mm Monday morning. The Round Course was watered 5mm overnight to Sunday and 5mm overnight to Saturday. The Straight Course was watered 10mm on Saturday. It is likely, as long as the forecast remains settled, that we will water after racing each evening to replace moisture lost through evapotranspiration.
1031: Good morning and welcome.
The sun is shining (at last) and we're set fair for a thrilling week of action on the racecourse.
The weather has also come right for the farmers and it will be a couple of contrasting days for Richard Johnson (see below but don't google it at work!) who has an enjoyable day ahead of him.
There are a few fairly short priced favourites and none shorter than Baaeed but hopefully we'll witness the brilliant son of Sea The Stars produce a flawless display, even if there may not be the opposition to push him to the limit.
He is long odds-on and Coroebus a shade of odds-on but it wouldn't be surprising to see the 2000 Guineas winner drift with some promising colts in opposition and having to race around a bend for the first time on a track that doesn't always help those held-up.
If those two do the business and are joined by Nature Strip and either Persian Force or Blackbeard, the liabilities for the layers will start to mount up and they could start the week on the back foot.
The Ascot and Wolferton Stakes look a little more open but there is a short-priced favourite in Cleveland for the Copper Horse Stakes with Aidan O'Brien's runner just 2/1 in a 16-strong field for the closing handicap.
Good luck!
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.