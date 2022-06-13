We highlight the pick of the offers from our betting partners ahead of the opening day of Royal Ascot 2022.

Our team have taken a look at the key races and provide advice on how to make best us of the corresponding offers from Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power, with a total of 35 races throughout the week. We'll also have the latest market movers and Price Boosts in our daily Royal Ascot blog, which will be available each day from Tuesday to Saturday.

Paddy Power - £60 in Free Bets when you bet £10 on the 2.30 Royal Ascot

The recommendation would have to be to keep things simple here and side with the odds-on superstar Baaeed, who need only reproduce what he's done so far to make it a perfect eight wins from eight starts. Those wishing to try and win a little more could do worse than bet on Order Of Australia 'without the favourite' which means he can win - or finish second to Baaeed - to return a profit as well as trigger the offer.

Betfair - Money Back as a Free Bet if you lose in 3.05 Royal Ascot

This offer is rather more tempting when it comes to veering away from the top of the market and while Persian Force and Blackbeard are both highly promising individuals, they are clearly not alone in that regard. Rousing Encore is respected and has the experience under his belt, but coming to the Coventry on the back of just one run hasn't been a bad policy in recent seasons and Scholarship looked a bit special when winning on debut for Clive Cox. As long as the ground isn't too lively, he looks set to play a bit part at rewarding odds.

Sky Bet – Money Back as Cash if 2nd or 3rd in 4.30 Royal Ascot

This is the ideal race in which to swing for an outsider as Coroebus bosses the market and if our selection follows him home then it's cash back in the account. The suggestion is the Frankie Dettori-ridden Mighty Ulysses, who shaped a lot better than the end result at Haydock last time and remains very much on an upward curve. His wide draw tempers enthusiasm but his untapped potential is hard to resist.

Sky Bet – 7 places instead of 4 (1/5 place terms) in 5.00 Royal Ascot