We highlight the pick of the offers from our betting partners ahead of the opening day of Royal Ascot 2022.
Our team have taken a look at the key races and provide advice on how to make best us of the corresponding offers from Sky Bet, Betfair and Paddy Power, with a total of 35 races throughout the week.
We'll also have the latest market movers and Price Boosts in our daily Royal Ascot blog, which will be available each day from Tuesday to Saturday.
The recommendation would have to be to keep things simple here and side with the odds-on superstar Baaeed, who need only reproduce what he's done so far to make it a perfect eight wins from eight starts.
Those wishing to try and win a little more could do worse than bet on Order Of Australia 'without the favourite' which means he can win - or finish second to Baaeed - to return a profit as well as trigger the offer.
This offer is rather more tempting when it comes to veering away from the top of the market and while Persian Force and Blackbeard are both highly promising individuals, they are clearly not alone in that regard.
Rousing Encore is respected and has the experience under his belt, but coming to the Coventry on the back of just one run hasn't been a bad policy in recent seasons and Scholarship looked a bit special when winning on debut for Clive Cox. As long as the ground isn't too lively, he looks set to play a bit part at rewarding odds.
This is the ideal race in which to swing for an outsider as Coroebus bosses the market and if our selection follows him home then it's cash back in the account.
The suggestion is the Frankie Dettori-ridden Mighty Ulysses, who shaped a lot better than the end result at Haydock last time and remains very much on an upward curve. His wide draw tempers enthusiasm but his untapped potential is hard to resist.
Golden Flame looked a little unlucky to be headed close home at Haydock last time and, despite being nudged up 2lb in the weights for his troubles, the extreme stamina test of this contest should play to his strengths.
He's won on quick ground over a mile and three-quarters while his overall consistency makes him an attractive each-way option for this particular offer.
