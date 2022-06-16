Our columnist is hoping for a big run from Flying Dolphin at Royal Ascot this afternoon. Check out his thoughts.
It’s a competitive handicap and he’s stepping up to a mile-and-a-half but a couple of his brothers have run in the Melbourne Cup and he’s bred to stay. He’s not short of pace though and if he gets a good run around and luck in running, which you need at Ascot, I think he’ll run a big race.
We’re going to ride him to come home, to get the trip, so he’ll need the breaks but is in very good shape since his win in Gowran and Colin Keane rides.
I would have liked the ground to be a bit softer for him. His higher ratings in England have come with a bit of give but if he ran his best race here, he’d have a chance. The ground is the question mark.
He’s gone up a few pounds in the ratings for winning at the Curragh but Ben Coen is back from suspension to ride him and we have a very good draw in one. He’ll be dropped in and needs the luck but I think he’s a fair horse.
I prefer coming to these big races at the big meetings without a 13-pound penalty like he has but he’s in great shape. I rode him myself on Thursday morning and he’s settled into Ascot really well and we’re looking forward to running him.
She’s rated 98, a Listed winner, and this is the race we picked out after she finished second to Sacred Bridge at Cork. She is probably my best chance of a winner all week. She’s in great form, won’t mind the ground and the stiff five should suit her ideally.
She’s drawn in the middle and plenty of winners have been coming down there and again we need luck with 30 runners but she’s in very good shape, training well, and conditions are in her favour.
Stall one seems OK, the stiff seven is just a little bit of a worry. She’s a filly with plenty of pace. She can get a little upset so we have a red hood on her for going down to the start. She’s starting to get a bit better, taking it all in better, but that last half furlong on Saturday is going to take a bit of getting in against the boys.
This was one of the first horses Fitzwilliam Racing had. He runs in all these big races and carries a lot of weight. He’s off 106 now so won’t be easy but we have Frankie Dettori on him and we’re hoping for a good day out and a bit of Dettori magic at Ascot.
Ben was keen to go back and ride him. he has a rating of 92 and won a maiden in Tipperary last time. He’s a typical Aga Khan improver and has found a bit more as we step up in trip. He’s going to have to be 92 and maybe a bit more to competitive on Saturday as it looks like a tidy race but you expect that for 100,000 euros. He’s going there with a fighting chance.
Highland King (2.35) and Dudley’s Bar (3.10) are two progressive three-year-olds. We think they’re going to get better as the year goes on and we felt these were nice races for both horses. Down Royal do a great job up there promoting this meeting, the ground should be beautiful and we’re going there with chances.
Chicago Storm (2.00) probably didn’t stay the last time so dropping back to this company at this distance he has a bit going for him. I’ll be disappointed if he doesn’t run better than the last day.
More from Sporting Life
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.