Our columnist is hoping for a big run from Flying Dolphin at Royal Ascot this afternoon. Check out his thoughts.

THURSDAY 15:05 Flying Dolphin

It’s a competitive handicap and he’s stepping up to a mile-and-a-half but a couple of his brothers have run in the Melbourne Cup and he’s bred to stay. He’s not short of pace though and if he gets a good run around and luck in running, which you need at Ascot, I think he’ll run a big race. We’re going to ride him to come home, to get the trip, so he’ll need the breaks but is in very good shape since his win in Gowran and Colin Keane rides. 18:10 Baradar

I would have liked the ground to be a bit softer for him. His higher ratings in England have come with a bit of give but if he ran his best race here, he’d have a chance. The ground is the question mark.

Royal Ascot 2022 | Johnny Murtagh Exclusive

FRIDAY 15:40 Mashhoor

He’s gone up a few pounds in the ratings for winning at the Curragh but Ben Coen is back from suspension to ride him and we have a very good draw in one. He’ll be dropped in and needs the luck but I think he’s a fair horse. I prefer coming to these big races at the big meetings without a 13-pound penalty like he has but he’s in great shape. I rode him myself on Thursday morning and he’s settled into Ascot really well and we’re looking forward to running him. 18:10 Ladies Church

She’s rated 98, a Listed winner, and this is the race we picked out after she finished second to Sacred Bridge at Cork. She is probably my best chance of a winner all week. She’s in great form, won’t mind the ground and the stiff five should suit her ideally. She’s drawn in the middle and plenty of winners have been coming down there and again we need luck with 30 runners but she’s in very good shape, training well, and conditions are in her favour.

SATURDAY ROYAL ASCOT 15:05 Mise Le Meas

Stall one seems OK, the stiff seven is just a little bit of a worry. She’s a filly with plenty of pace. She can get a little upset so we have a red hood on her for going down to the start. She’s starting to get a bit better, taking it all in better, but that last half furlong on Saturday is going to take a bit of getting in against the boys. 17:00 Urban Beat

This was one of the first horses Fitzwilliam Racing had. He runs in all these big races and carries a lot of weight. He’s off 106 now so won’t be easy but we have Frankie Dettori on him and we’re hoping for a good day out and a bit of Dettori magic at Ascot. DOWN ROYAL 16:25 Shajak