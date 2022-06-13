Timefigure expert Graeme North provides his thoughts ahead of Tuesday's superb card at Royal Ascot, including a couple of recommendations.

Timefigure Royal Ascot selections Bayside Boy e.w. in St James’s Palace (4.20) 'without Coroebus' at 28/1 (3 places)

Cadillac to win Wolferton Stakes (17.35) at 7/1

Being asked to write a daily column for Royal Ascot again this year from a timefigure perspective reminded me of the story of Flight Sergeant Nicholas Alkemade. For those unaware – and it's well worth researching his full story even if you are not – in 1944 Alkemade had to eject without a parachute from his burning cockpit 26,000 feet above Nazi Germany after being shot down by enemy aircraft but survived the fall without so much as a broken bone after pine trees and snow cushioned his landing. Once back in Britain after the War, he settled finally for a peaceful life in the furniture trade after recovering from several more near-death experiences that included prolonged asphyxiation from poisonous gas and getting pinned underneath a heavy steel door runner after it fell from its mountings high above him. Given my late father spent time in the RAF and my family has a furniture background in High Wycombe – which explains the origin of ‘The Chairboys’ nickname for the town’s football team Wycombe Wanderers – Alkemade and I maybe have more in common than might first be apparent and hopefully that will extend to achieving the near-impossible once again given the environment and repeating last year’s haul of big-priced Royal Ascot winners. I’ll say here and now I’ll be happy with half the return, but stranger things have happened, and to the same individual as his story shows, so let’s go!

By way of continuation from last year if not expectation this year, the first horse that won for us last year, Berkshire Shadow in the Coventry, is out again on the opening day in the St James's Palace Stakes. Berkshire Shadow hasn't won since, beaten later as a two-year-old by a couple that also reoppose here, and fine though his much-improved fifth in the 2000 Guineas was behind Coroebus, a 102 timefigure (4lb below his Coventry win) and a closing final-furlong sectional slower than any of the others in the first seven suggest we can safely pass him over this time around. Coroebus is 10lb clear on Timeform ratings with a weight-adjusted rating good enough to have won the race in most of the last ten years, even without factoring in expected improvement. His claims on the clock aren't as convincing - yet - but that’s often as much to do with circumstance and opportunity as anything else and there’s little doubt he’s capable of better than his career-best 115 (in the Guineas) time rating so far. Coroebus doesn’t even possess the best timefigure in the St James’s Palace – that honour (117) falls to Mighty Ulysses after his second-place finish in a hot Silver Bowl at Haydock last time in a 117 timefigure in a race in which the first two pulled five and a half lengths clear and the form has already started to work out well. Irish 2,000 Guineas second New Energy and fourth Wexford Native as well as German 2000 winner Maljoom are among the others within hailing distance of Coroebus on the clock, but the one who interests me is BAYSIDE BOY on the grounds that circumstance and opportunity has been denied him at a mile so far. Very impressive on his debut at Newbury last year when running to a very high level for a newcomer and posting easily the best upgrade, Bayside Boy has since found himself in a series of races that haven't played to his strengths but despite that managed to win the Champagne Stakes (with the now-116 rated Twilight Jet back in third and the re-opposing 2000 Guineas sixth Lusail well back in fourth) as well as finish placed in the Dewhurst and Vertem Futurity. A bad draw and a wide trip put paid to his prospects in the Poule d’Essai des Poulains on his return, but given he has been crying out for a strongly-run mile over a stiff track on fast ground and has an excellent draw in stall 3 bearing in mind no winner since Most Improved in 2012 has come from higher than stall 7, then he looks a good bet each-way 3 places in the market without Coroebus.

With the ‘new Frankel’ Baaeed priced up at 1/5 for the opening Queen Anne Stakes and a couple of international challengers dominating the market for the King's Stand Stakes, the remainder of the card is a bit thin for betting opportunities with our purpose in mind given that neither the Ascot Stakes over almost two and a half miles nor the Copper Horse over a mile and three quarters are races that lend themselves to timefigure nuggets. Foxes Tales, another of our Royal Ascot winners last year in the Golden Gates Handicap, lines up for the Wolferton Stakes but though he heads the Timeform ratings he hasn’t been in top form this year and has a bit to find with Perotto on the clock, though Perotto himself has something to prove at a trip he is unproven at on his first run of the year.