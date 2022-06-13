The two-year-olds lead the way for our columnist for the opening two days of Royal Ascot. Check out his guide to the team.

It's great to be heading into Royal Ascot with the horses going well and the two-year-olds lead the way for the first two days. 15:05 Tuesday - Rousing Encore

He’s a promising two-year-old who has done everything we’ve asked of him so far but he’s going up into the Champions League in Tuesday's Coventry Stakes. I love the fact he’s had three runs – experience is such a huge advantage at Royal Ascot, and the ground won’t be a problem for him, he’s a good-moving horse who will handle it well. It’s just a question of whether he’s good enough. His form is rock solid but I see he’s a 20/1 chance and that probably shows what we’re up against.

14:30 Wednesday - The Platinum Queen

She’s drawn two for the Queen Mary and I never like being too low on the straight course at Ascot on quick ground although I don’t really know why. She did everything wrong on debut at Ripon and still won so I was pleased with her. She jumped right at the gate and got unbalanced but gathered herself together and ran all the way to the line. This is a filly with plenty of natural speed which is a huge help at this meeting. If you don’t travel through a race you won’t be winning down there. She should certainly travel but this represents a huge step up from her debut.

17:35 Wednesday - Ramazan