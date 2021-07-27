Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Glorious Goodwood

There are almost more non-runners than runners on the opening day at Glorious Goodwood after a deluge turned the going heavy but Stradivarius is still standing...

1050: There is a slightly unusual look to the opening handicap. I kept scrolling down the runners, waiting for the progressive four-year-olds on the card and there were none. That type of horse so often provides the winner as it did 12 months ago when Maydanny dotted up (from Sky Defender) from a 12lb lower mark than he was due to line up from today. Indeed that generation have tasted success seven times in the last 10 renewals with five-year-olds winning the other three (all in the last five years) yet there are just two representatives, neither of which has outstanding claims. One horse in the field stands out as having the potential to rate a good deal higher than his current mark so it's no surprise that Migration is a warm order but do you want to back a hold-up performer at 9/4 on a track where luck in running always plays a part? It will help William Buick that the field is being reduced with every passing minute (seven are out now) and I'm in no rush to oppose him, I just don't want to back him at that price. The other horse that I thought still had some upside was Majestic Dawn and I'm more than a little puzzled to see him at 10/1 when he was a 7/1 chance last night with all the field still standing. That is a very off-putting drift. He missed a recent engagement at Newbury where he was taken out because of the good to firm conditions and he's won on October heavy so should be fine on the going. He was a Value Bet selection at the Berkshire track and much of the case that Matt made remains relevant and, as with most things, he puts it so much better than me so I have reproduced some of the case below: "Majestic Dawn, on the other hand, is still quite lightly-raced for one his age and it’s pretty clear he’s produced the best form of his life on his two most recent starts. The first of them saw him win in brilliant style from a really prominent position under the aforementioned Hanagan in the Cambridgeshire at Newmarket, after which he had a winter break before resuming last month and effectively matching the HQ level of performance when third under a big weight over a mile at Windsor. He was conceding over a stone to favourite and eventual runner-up Epic Endeavour that day so perhaps his handicap days are now over but he has every right to be trying his hand at Listed level and stepping back up in trip will suit here. He didn’t stay a mile and a half when trying it as a three-year-old but evidently gets this far well enough, highlighted by his 10-furlong Nottingham win on heavy going towards the end of 2019. He only raced twice last year so seemingly hasn’t been the easiest to train but it looks like he usually takes a run to blow away the cobwebs – he's won second time out following a break of 50 days or more on three separate occasions through his career, which helps shine an even more positive light on the recent reappearance effort. Majestic Dawn has very little to find with the very best of these on adjusted figures and is still open to a bit more improvement in blinkers having only his third run in the headgear this weekend." What's not to like? Except that inexplicable (to me) market drift.

1037: This year's renewal certainly looks stronger with Trueshan a clear and present danger and Spanish Mission an improved performer. Nayef Road isn't in the same form as when second last season but the stable do run Sir Ron Priestley who arrives in top nick but who has to conclusively prove his stamina for this test despite a staying on second in the Leger while a numerically strong - and interesting - team represent Coolmore. Trueshan looks the obvious play but I've never really liked doing the obvious thing! Which in a roundabout way brings me somewhere close to where I'd intended to start the blog (contrary to all evidence, some thought does go into it!) which is that I was struggling to get away from a lot of the fancied runners. The extra rain is a potential spanner in the works but the time of the first race - and the jockeys - should tell us more about how the ground is riding for all that that particular field is already five down from the declaration stage.

Fail to prepare, etc. https://t.co/mNMavrjPp6 — Paddy Power Racing (@pphorseracing) July 26, 2021

1028: Owner Bjorn Nielsen also maintains that soft ground at this time of year is no problem for his star stayer but Matt Chapman has claimed that the jockey is. Speaking on Paddy Power’s From The Horses Mouth podcast, Chapman said: “I’d have Frankie Dettori off Stradivarius for this race. You may laugh at me for saying that but I think he’s lost faith in this horse. I don’t believe he’s a believer anymore. “You only need to look at the form figures to know that he’s vulnerable now. However, I feel that you can make reasonable excuses for most of the flops, whether it’s the ground, the pace or being in the wrong race previously which made him tired. “There was still a sign at Royal Ascot that he retained ability, enough to win this anyway. He should have been at least second at Ascot if he had a clear run. Goodwood is a nice track for Stradivarius. He can fill up at the top of the hill and freewheel a bit, then use that turn of foot. “As a punter, I feel I will lump on one more time here. He’s a big price. On old ability, he should be 1/2 or 2/5 but you’re getting way above that. So I’m going to be lumping on. However, I’d still change jockeys as I don’t think Frankie rides him with confidence anymore. “I’m a great believer in swapping jockeys frequently like they do in Australia. You can win a Group 1 in Australia but be axed for the next race. While I appreciate that jockeys get to know horses, I think they can get to know them too much. That’s my theory.”

1019: I had a quick search for some Gosden soft ground quotes and I've stopped on the first story which wasn't exactly what I was looking for but may be more pertinent. "The problem on the Old Course is that when they went down the hill into Swinley Bottom, they’re going in deep and it just pulls on them. It’s that type of ground," Gosden said. "If we’d had two millimetres of rain in the morning, or before racing, that helps horses through it. It’s not just what the penetrometer or the going stick says, it’s the type of ground. "When it’s very wet they have a chance of getting through it but when we’ve had record rainfall in October and then it starts drying out, that’s when you get the really pulling, deep ground." In the clip below Arkell mentioned the possibility of there being more showers and perhaps a little more rain may enable the runners to get through it that bit better.

Clerk of the course, Ed Arkell, gives us an update on the going today 🏇🏼 #QGF pic.twitter.com/oY9Irnx4FK — Goodwood Racecourse (@Goodwood_Races) July 27, 2021

1009: Goodwood posted a going update from clerk of the course Ed Arkle on their twitter account a little before 10 and it can be found above. The sound is not amazing (but gets better) and I don't think there's too much in the way of new news but there you go - it's straight from the horse's mouth nonetheless. What does it mean for the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup? John Gosden will presumably leave a decision as late as possible regarding Stradivarius' participation but he was adamant last autumn that his seven-year-old couldn't perform to his best on the testing ground he encountered at Longchamp and Ascot and there must be a very real chance that he is withdrawn. Countering that is his age which may tempt connections to chance their arm if they are already thinking of pulling stumps at the end of the season. I'm rather surprised the layers haven't taken more chances to be honest. Stradivarius retains favouritism more or less across the board on the Oddschecker grid and is joint-favourite (with Trueshan) with one firm at worst.

Glorious Goodwood ground goes heavy (click for story)

0958: I've had a few things to do this morning and so I hadn't clicked on to the news until a few moments ago when I was somewhat surprised to see the going was now heavy and the list of non-runners mounting. The forecast I looked at last night didn't seem so bad but it's the way of it at this time of year I guess - it's a shame a few of those rain drops haven't fallen on my veg patch and it's a shame that the meeting starts on heavy ground as the turf will get cut up. There's always fresh ground saved against the rail for the days to come and perhaps that strip will become more and more important with all the advantages that racing on virgin turf brings? It's worth bearing in mind at any rate. There is the possibility that the runners today won't stay on the far rail and will head across to the stands' side, a tactic often employed when conditions worsen, which would save the ground from the worst effects to some extent.