Live Racing Blog | Latest news, tips and chat from around the country

1010: The picture at the top of the blog is of Love winning the QIPCO 1000 Guineas with ease.

She went on to enjoy the most remarkable of seasons, adding the Oaks and Yorkshire Oaks to her tally to finish the season unbeaten and with three Group Ones to her name.

Thankfully she will get the chance this season to show us what might have been in the big autumn prizes having swept all before her prior to that. She won by over four lengths on the Rowley Mile and the manner of her victory there and at Epsom render it relatively meaningless that the form of last year's Classic didn't turn out to be all that exciting.

Love seemed to surprise connections last year but there will be no amazement if Santa Barbara produces something stunning this afternoon given the atypical reports of her homework.

She has raced just the once and the form of her maiden hasn't worked out either but as the above suggests, you can't always hold that against the winner. Indeed, I read a snippet this morning reminding me that Santa Barbara created a sufficiently strong visual impression on her sole start to leave people talking of a top-class filly and a tilt at the Fillies' Mile.

How good is the level of opposition?

Hindsight will provide the answer but it doesn't have the look of being an exceptional year and the field size is down a little too which I think can only be of benefit to the favourite.

Does all of that make her a bet?

I was going to answer with a resounding 'no' but having just refreshed the odds, I'd far rather back her at 2s than Alcohol Free at 3/1 so I may sit on the fence a while longer - the view's good.