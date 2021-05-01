Ryan Moore column: Betfair ambassador Sunday preview

15:40 Santa Barbara

This is obviously asking a lot of her, coming into a Classic on the back of one run and a maiden win, but she is a very talented filly. I would say straight away that I don’t think a mile on quick ground is going to see her at her very best on Sunday, as I expect her to improve through the season as she steps up in trip – and her draw in one could make life interesting - but we clearly anticipate her running very well in what maybe isn’t the strongest 1000 Guineas we have seen in recent years, especially with Pretty Gorgeous a late withdrawal.

But they all take a fair bit of winning. On what we have seen of her at home she is clearly our number one hope, but don’t go ruling out Mother Earth, as she is a filly I rate and she is a definite each-way proposition. On official ratings, she is only 1lb shy of Alcohol Free, and she really came to herself at the back-end, finishing a good third to Pretty Gorgeous in the Fillies’ Mile here and rounding off with a second to the very talented Aunt Pearl, with Group 1 fillies behind her, in the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf in Keeneland.

They are very happy with her at home too, and I can see her running a big race. I rode Sacred to beat Saffron Beach in the Nell Gwyn and she obviously deserves to take her chance in here after that. And I hope she runs well for connections. But I would worry about the extra furlong for her and I could see the case for the runner-up turning the form around over the mile.