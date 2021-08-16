Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from York's Ebor Festival

It's not been the most successful Welcome To Yorkshire Ebor Festival for William Haggas but he has just saddled a winner......at Sandown. Follow the action.

York eases to good, Chester changed to good to soft (from good) after first

Shadwell announce death of Sakhee

Melbourne Cup aim for Spanish Mission

The result of the 'choose your Sky Bet Ebor Price Boost' via Sporting Life's My Stable tracker is in and the horse who 'won' was Ilaraab. Sporting Life readers can get an exclusive My Stable Price Boost on Ilaraab (max £50 win or each-way, and you still get eight places) by clicking here .

1338: Lydia Hislop and Fran Berry are casting their eyes over the field for the Sky Bet and Symphony Group Strensall Stakes which gets York's card underway. I'll stay with them rather than change channels for the good handicap from Chester where Boardman is favourite. Brunch has been well backed from 11s for this opener at York but I think any juice in his price has long gone.

🔨 A big day awaits William Haggas & Hamaki gets the Newmarket trainer off to the perfect start with success at @Sandownpark under @RKingscote in the colours of @simon_munir & Isaac Souede



Results & free replays ➡ https://t.co/sBcsavHpYf pic.twitter.com/mEsXdKG9Ab — Racing TV (@RacingTV) August 21, 2021

1332: Willie Mullins is at York says Matt Chapman and Mrs Mullins is there too and he claims that is significant as she bred Mt Leinster. He's the 5/1 favourite for the Sky Bet Ebor. Racing at Sandown. Dettori comes down the centre of the course at Sandown, the rain must have got into the ground. Liamarty Dreams stayed fairly straight and stayed prominent for a long while before being passed by Implore who looked like winning for a few strides before Hamaki swept past to win for Haggas and Richard Kingscote. Kingscote might have been expected to be in action at Chester if you'd rolled the clock back a few weeks but he's no longer attached to the Dascombe yard and he'll have a smile on his face after that performance; it was quite taking. Luck and Shinners are chatting at York and the former says it's still dry there and that the sun is trying to shine through the clouds. The forecast couldn't be wrong could it? Not good news for Haggas and Hamish.

Going change!#CHESTER

Old Going: Good

New Going: Good to Soft



View the change > https://t.co/fStM99jbwz pic.twitter.com/RqPsW6iV4k — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) August 21, 2021

1326: Murphy rides Strozzi here but wasn't asked about his chances when interviewed after the first race: "Conditions suited him, it was a good bit of placing. I'd imagine the grass is wet, I'd imagine it's good and a little bit slower in places. "I've seen plenty of her (Star From Afarhh) but I haven't sat on her at home, this is a tougher task against the colts and I think reach For The Moon will be very hard to beat. "Big filly (Auria), hopefully she behaves in the preliminaries. Won well here last time, this is tougher, but she's trained well since and I hope she'll go very well." You can find more in his column of course and this is what he had to tell us about Strozzi who is the new favourite. "He’s done nothing wrong. He’s a very weak horse to look at but his work at home has always been solid and he’d have an each-way chance." Millman thinks Raging is overpriced for his handicap debut, he's faced stiff tasks the last twice but hasn't been disgraced and his earlier form reads well enough. Lightfoot has just trotted out the stat that Jack Mitchell is 6/12 for Charlie Appleby, they combine with King's Guard and Millman would forgive this one his last start but thinks his mark might be on the high side; he was a colt when last seen but is now a gelding. They're leaving the paddock and Strozzi is 9/4 on the latest show. Hamaki is 13/2 from 8s. Apparently the rain there has got a little heavier but shouldn't rain for much longer if the forecast proves accurate.

1315: They are running at Killarney too and there will be one more from all three of those tracks before the first from York where there is a little bit of odds against available about Real World. Marco Ghiani has shown an infectious enthusiasm in the interviews that I've seen with him this season and we should see a little more of that in around 40 minutes time. Frankie Dettori has a decent book of rides at Sandown and his mount in the upcoming nursery, Implore, is the general 9/4 favourite from 7/2. He's from the first crop of Ulysses and I don't imagine too many of them have proved precocious. It took this colt four attempts to open his account and the cheekpieces he wore on that occasion have been retained. Ulysses has had a couple of other winners, including Aeonian who won at 25/1 on debut for Sir Michael Stoute and could be a name to note over the next couple of months and beyond. Darragh O'Keeffe and Henry de Bromhead have combined to win the first at Killarney with 7/4 favourite Given Wings.

1302: Away a couple of minutes late at Sandown and the favourite didn't read the script and lost a length or so from the gates. Ehrmann made the ground up quickly but soon backpedalled as Devil's Angel and Murphy made the best of their way home to win comfortably. The winner was returned at 7/2. Over at Chester the runners are leaving the paddock and Sky Sports Racing are showing an interview with John Egan, I think he was quite keen on Barbill although don't hold me to that. He rides Lady Caroline in the first as well as Yesyes in the Listed race, it could be a good day for the veteran. Lady Caroline is into 5/2 (9/2 this morning) with Shouldavbeenmore out to 11/8 (from evens this morning). There are 30 seconds or so to post time. 6/4 the jolly as the last two are asked to go into the stalls. Lady Caroline is slow into stride and last, that hasn't gone according to plan. The favourite races in second on the outside of Invigilate, a full sister to Expert Eye. Into the final four furlongs. Lady Caroline into third on the turn but she had to do some running to get there and the opener goes to the judge as she forces a photo with Shouldavbeenmore. Ooh. I don't know. The favourite was in front past the line but on the line..... Lady Caroline has won. She was returned at 5/2.

1250: There are a couple of non-runners in the first at Sandown but there still seems to have been plenty of support for Amy Murphy's Ehrmann who has taken over at the top of the market having been out at 13/2. He ran in a decent Goodwood sprint last time which was won by Whenthedealisdone and is now tried in a visor. Spring Bloom and Rose Hip are also being cut as Devil's Angel - Murphy riding for Jedd O'Keeffe - drifts to 7/2. There's also support for Vandam on the latest graphic, a competitive start! The rain is 'abating a bit' at Sandown and Lightfoot passes on that Andrew Cooper told him that the forecast suggests they may have had the worst of it with little more expected after half past one. In the opening Matthew Clark EBF Fillies' Novice Stakes at Chester, Sir Michael Stoute's Invigilate is surprisingly weak with the Tom Dacsombe trained Lady Caroline now second favourite behind Fahey's Shouldhavebeenmore.

Going change!#CHESTER

Old Going: Good to Firm

New Going: Good



View the change > https://t.co/fStM99jbwz pic.twitter.com/T3Lp2Mhl0j — Timeform Live (@TimeformLive) August 21, 2021

1239: I haven't touched on Chester and the action from the Roodee may not get as much attention as it deserves. There's the usual sort of mix on the card that you would expect but I'm particularly interested in Yes Yes who runs in the Stella Artois Chester Listed Stakes. She was well fancied on her second start to win a Listed race at Newmarket but was found wanting. Portfolio (who ran at York in the week) was third in that contest and one of the pundits this week, Martin Dixon I think, felt that was strong form for the grade. Ralph Beckett's filly is again a short price but she still holds an entry in the St Leger and receives a handy allowance from her elders. Little Miss Dynamo is another favourite who has the potential to go on to better things while the handicaps are as fiercely competitive as you would expect.

1227: Cunningham and Dixon are discussing the Julia Graves Stakes and the latter points out that Danny Tudhope will have had to work hard to get down to 8-9 in order to ride Attagirl. Dixon is keen on her chance. It appears as though Tudhope rides here over Ballet Steps but her stablemate Boonie heads the betting and it's the market leader who gets the vote from Cunningham who thinks it may have been significant that the juvenile held an entry in the Nunthorpe. Dixon wraps up the preview by making a case for Blind Beggar in the finale. It's not raining at York at the moment. Will the rain arrive in time for Hamish? Mekong has been taken out of the Sky Bet Ebor. Cunningham is excited by seeing Real World in action, he thinks he could be very good. Amy Ryan has been working with Stanley this morning and she gives a big shout out for her father's Boonie who she believes has a big future. There seems to be some confidence behind a few of these favourites at York - time for an acca?

1215: There's an excellent card at Sandown too and I was mildly interested in a couple of unexposed runners in the last two races. Further Measure is a general 25/1 (40s in a place) for the penultimate seven furlong handicap and is set to have his second start for Sylvester Kirk and first for over 200 days and first since being gelded. He runs in the same colours as Indeed who ran a huge race for Kirk at York this week when sent off at 40/1. He did only finish sixth, tying up close home but he ran well enough to pique my interest in this French recruit who is a typically well-bred Juddmonte cast-off. This race does feature a couple of morning movers in Ibiza Rocks and Eminent Hipster and a lightly raced, talented Godolphin favourite but...... Murphy's mount Nebulosa is a filly I like and she's very solid in the finale but Karuoka is unexposed for Eve Johnson Houghton and has been nibbled at. She had a reasonable break prior to disappointing at Kempton earlier this month so may have needed the outing and it wouldn't surprise me to see a better showing this afternoon as she drops in trip for her handicap debut as she showed speed when seventh behind Baaeed at Leicester in June when trained by Saeed bin Suroor. Both runners are speculative but priced accordingly.

1205: My view is probably coloured because I quite liked Ben Macdui as a juvenile but he didn't build on a good start and has gone backwards this season. None of that is encouraging but Kevin Ryan (who surprisingly hasn't saddled a winner at York this season) has slapped a pair of blinkers on the three-year-old and he has a reasonable record when applying the headgear (4-25) and has a similar strike rate when booking Oisin McSweeney (4/24). He was rated 102 after the Molecomb and is down to 90. It would be folly to read too much into it but he wasn't disgraced behind Dragon Symbol on his penultimate start and I wondered if it might be worth taking a flyer with him this afternoon at 33/1 (or hopefully bigger) as five furlongs on this course with a bit of cut in the ground won't hold any fears for him. Ryan has also stuck a pair of cheekpieces on Boonie who was third in this season's Molecomb and runs in the Julia Graves Stakes, a race in which Ben Macdui finished a two length fifth. The coverage has passed over to Sandown where Nick Lightfoot is in company with James Millman and they, too, are sheltering from the light rain. It's forecast to stay wet.

1145: I struggled to find a way into the Melrose where the prices seemed to be about right for the horses that I liked. Dhushan heads the betting from the Aidan O'Brien top-weight and he looked like a galloper when beaten at Ascot last time when not appearing to enjoy the short straight. He's favourite and my idea of the winner but it's such a deep, competitive race that I can leave him alone at 6/1. King of the Castle commands obvious respect and wasn't too far off Mediterranean three starts back. The Racing TV team are about to put this race under the microscope. Imperial Sun is third favourite and quite well backed. They've just shown a clip from Fran Berry's interview with O'Brien and the trainer said: "He stays very well, he's a lovely horse, a brother of Serpentine, hopefully he's quick enough. "We think it's a race that will suit him. We think he's on a good mark and it will be interesting to see him. If he runs well, we can think about the Leger after that." Cunningham says he doesn't do anything quickly and isn't in a rush to take a short price about him; Dixon agrees about his lack of pace. O'Brien did say similar but that he keeps finding and believes the flat track will suit him. It's hard not to prick your ears up when he says he thinks he's on a good mark. Moshaawer is 10s and would be interesting at twice that! He is another who still holds an entry in the St Leger and a tactical race at Newcastle last time didn't show him in his best light. He just seems to me to be priced up on potential. The presenters think he may be too immature for a race of this nature with Cunningham pointing out that he has edged left on a couple of occasoins. Dixon likes Dhushan and Cunningham adds that 'I would love a match bet between this fellow and King of the Castle'. "I thought he ran a tremendous race at Ascot last time, it was a messy race. He shaped as though he was still going forward in a hurry. I think he has a massive chance today" he continues. Neither Surrey Gold nor Pleasant Man were well positioned in the same race and both line up here. Cunningham quite likes the form of that race and Surrey Gold. Dhushan is top of Cunningham's list if you haven't guessed. Imperial Sun, Summer's Knight and Surrey Gold also on the list. Dixon suggests you need to be better handicapped to win this race than you do the Ebor and doesn't add a selection I don't think.

Today's Free Race Pass is the @SkyBet Ebor at @yorkracecourse



Will William Haggas land his first Ebor? His runner Hamish tops our weight-adjusted ratings on 125, but has been off the track for over a year... — Timeform (@Timeform) August 21, 2021

1128: I can't see that support for Bell Rock. His two best recent runs have come on the Rowley Mile when third in the Cambridgeshire and when winning a handicap this May. The tempos of those races are remarkably different from the one that will face him in the Strensall Stakes. I'm in no rush to oppose Real World but thought that Brunch might be the one to chase him home. The only problem being is that view seems to be a popular one as he's 7/1 third favourite which looks a little short to me given he's rated lower than El Drama and Lord Glitters; indeed he's the lowest rated runner in the field. At the prices (of those behind the favourite) I'd rather back My Oberon at 11/2 as his claims are very obvious although I'm surprised at how easy he has been to back. Dixon and Cunningham have been discussing the City of York Stakes. The former is a fan of the favourite Space Blues. There is lots of pace (potentially) in this seven furlong race and there's some suggestion that this could set up nicely for hold-up horses like Glorious Journey or Sir Busker as a result. Safe Voyage won last year's renewal and is a double figure price but he hasn't been in the same form this time around. Stablemate Highfield Princess has been supported and is now shorter in the betting.

1115: Sky Bet's Michael Shinners is with Stanley in the paddock to look ahead to the day. The firm has been building up to this day for a year Shinners reveals and his firm are paying eight places for each-way bets in the feature. There are some reflections on crowds and Stradivarius, plaudits for the course and the team etc etc. Mt Leinster is their best backed horse in the Sky Bet Ebor. He was about 20/1 at the start of the week. Mirann is 17/2 from 10s this morning and is the stronger of the two Johnny Murtagh horses. Marshall Plan is 11/1 from 14s in the Sky Bet Melrose, little bits of money for Valley Forge and also Doctor Parnassus at bigger prices. If you win the Melrose you get an automatic berth in the 2022 Sky Bet Ebor. He expects Dhushan to be sent off as favourite. Haggas is still awaiting his first winner this week I think. In the Sky Bet Strensall Stakes they have seen support for Bell Rock but Real World is solid in the market. Sky Bet are offering Money Back if your selection finishes second in that race. Space Blues is also solid in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes. Their extra place offers are seven places in the Melrose and eight in the Ebor (subject to numbers of runners etc). Blind Beggar has been popular in the apprentice race. He's trained by Richard Fahey and you can check what he has to say about his chance in his Sporting Life column. Lucander is 17/2 from 10s in the sixth.

1101: Dixon and Cunningham are going to analyse the Sky Bet Ebor and start with Hamish. He was favourite to beat Trueshan back in October 2019 and went half a length up before being ground down in the final half a furlong at Newbury. He's been off a long time but has been well supported in the lead-up to the race; rain would be in the favour of the former Melrose winner. Sonnboyliston is an ante-post selection for Value Bet and is another to have run well at York in the past. He's only had 12 starts and could be open to further improvement. Cunningham is not a stats fan (at least that's the impression I've taken) but does mention that he's a four-year-old and that age group have struggled in the Ebor in recent years. Only one four-year-old has won in the last 10 renewals with five six-year-olds, three five and one seven successful. I had a scan down the six-year-olds accordingly but struggled to find one that I fancied. The set up of this race is expected to suit Sonnyboyliston far more than the course race he ran in last time. Mt Leinster is another returning from an absence and the seven-year-old is the current favourite. He's only had a handful of runs on the Flat but he has beaten Cape Gentleman and Arcadian Sunrise so his form stacks up. "The market support has been pretty relentless over the last 24 hours", says Cunningham who is happy to believe he's ready to run a big race. Shanroe won a 'win and you're in' Sky Bet race and is another favourably spoken of. Chris Dixon liked the run of Global Storm at the start of July last month when second to ante-post favourite Live Your Dream who was balloted out of this race. He's described as a must for the short-list but the top of Cunningham's short-list 'at the prices' is Ilaraab. "This is a faster horse than most in this field but he came home very, very very powerfully when winning here in May (Sam Cooke among those behind). He looked a potential pattern race horse here, that was a really striking performance and I don't think he fired his best shot in the Hardwicke. "Wildly competitive race but I'm not going to give a long short-list, I'll go with Ilaraab at a double figure price." Dixon put up Hamish at the start of the week at 9/1 and is staying with him.

1049: Graham Cunningham and Chris Dixon are chewing the cud about yesterday's Nunthorpe but it shouldn't be too long until attention is turned to the action that awaits us in a couple of hours. The York card is hugely competitive from start to finish even if Godolphin run short-priced favourites in the two Group races. It's hard to argue with the prices quoted for Real World and Space Blues but both runners face worthy opposition. Tom Stanley is out on the course with Anthea Leigh and, of course, Willie the Whippet. "It didn't start raining until about half past seven and from then to ten o'clock we've had 2mm. From 12 o'clock we might get some more light rain and from mid-afternoon we might get more persistent, heavier rain. "We've already gone down to good ground because this rain will sink into it and the straight has had a lot of racing, the divots will kick up in the straight and if the rain mixes with that during the racing it will get taken down into the ground very quickly. "That's why the ground can change very quickly when you're racing. That amount of rain wouldn't make a big difference on a non-raceday." The speed of the heavier front of rain is hard to judge and could be key to the action, the Sky Bet Ebor is due off at 1535. They go on to discuss that courses are now mandated to produce good-to-firm ground which dictates when clerks can water and explains why 'firm' ground is a less common occurrence.

1034: There are interesting runners wherever you look today and the jockeys are spread far and wide. During Glorious Goodwood, William Buick opted to ride at an evening meeting at Sandown instead only for a deluge to cause the meeting to be abandoned. It appeared as though he had gone there to ride the unraced juvenile New Mission who failed to cope with the conditions in, I think, the last race before the meeting was called off. That one shouldn't have any problems at Chelmsford City this evening where Royston Ffrench is the man in the saddle but Claim The Crown is currently favourite and could ask more questions. They are by no means the only runners of interest in Essex this evening with the track hosting quite a strong card. Racing fans will need some stamina today with Sandown getting underway at 1300 and the Curragh and Chelmsford going on long into the evening.

1027: There isn't a great deal to report at York from the Oddschecker market movers page with only two runners featuring. They are Boonie who runs in the Listed Julia Graves Stakes and Highfield Princess (12/1 from 20s) in the Sky Bet City of York Stakes. Space Blues is a warm order for this contest following a highly encouraging run in the Lennox Stakes at Goodwood. His main market rival is Primo Bacio but Chapman is just reminding viewers that any rain that falls will be against her. Ed Walker was bemoaning his filly's bad luck the other week and fortune may not be favouring her once again. They've just made their £20 challenge selections and Chapman has put up Saffron Beach as he's keen to take on the Gosden horse which reminds me that I read positive words in Hollie Doyle's blog last night. The Sky Sports Racing ambassador said: "Jane has her in great nick now, I can tell you. I rode her in a nice swinging canter up Long Hill in Newmarket on Wednesday morning in preparation for this race and couldn’t have been happier with her." There's often no explanation why one horse grabs you more than another but I took to Saffron Beach at an early stage and it would be good to see her back to the form which saw her finish second in the Guineas.

1020: Galileo has passed from the stallion ranks this year and has been joined by another famous name from a similar vintage in Sakhee. The brilliant Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe winner has died at the age of 24, Shadwell have announced. Carrying the blue and white silks of Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum, the Bahri colt finished second in the 2000 Derby to Sinndar when trained by John Dunlop and then fourth to Giant’s Causeway in the Eclipse, in a portent of what was to come. Sakhee joined Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor for his four-year-old season, winning the Juddmonte International and Arc before being beaten a nose by Tiznow in an unforgettable Breeders’ Cup Classic on the dirt at Belmont Park. A statement on the Shadwell website read: “Shadwell legend Sakhee, crowned Europe’s champion older horse in 2001, was put down on Friday due to the infirmities of old age. He was 24. “Sakhee was bred by the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum and was the best performer sired by Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Bahri. He was one of eight winners out of the Sadler’s Wells mare Thawakib, whose biggest success came in the Group Two Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot. “After being born and raised at Sheikh Hamdan’s Shadwell Farm in Kentucky, it was only fitting that Sakhee was sent to Arundel to be trained by John Dunlop, as he had overseen the careers of both Bahri and Thawakib. “Sakhee had been living out a happy retirement at Nunnery Stud since his retirement from breeding at the end of 2016. He will be much missed by everyone in the Shadwell operation.”

Shadwell are sad to report the death of brilliant Juddmonte International and Arc hero Sakhee



The son of Bahri had been enjoying a happy retirement at Nunnery Stud in recent years, and will be much missed by all the team here



Read more 👇https://t.co/0csbNmnJoa — Shadwell Stud (@ShadwellStud) August 20, 2021

1015: Chapman thinks that Reach For The Moon 'could be really special' and he's odds on for the Solario Stakes at Sandown. He's trained by John and Thady Gosden and the yard has won the race five times, most recently with Too Darn Hot (2018), Kingman (2013), and Raven's Pass (2007). Gosden tends to win the Group Three with good horses which is exciting for the owner and racing fans alike. He was second at Royal Ascot to Point Lonsdale who was talked up by Fran Berry on Racing TV this week and the Ballydoyle colt is long odds-on to win the Futurity this evening. It promises to be a fascinating day's racing.

1010: You can see from the TurfTrax tweet below that the conditions at York have already eased. When Anthea Leigh spoke at around this time yesterday, the forecast was for a dry spell after the morning band of rain (Oli Bell said it was just easing off) before the rain resumed again from around one o'clock. There is also rain forecast for Sandown Park and this is what the company's tweet says about the Esher venue: "Going @Sandownpark for today's meeting is Round: Good, Good to Firm (in places) Sprint: Good. GoingStick: Round: 7.2 Sprint: 7.1 on 21-08-2021 at 08:00. Likely to stay dry until midday Saturday, with rain possible from early afternoon." There is only one non-runner at each venue so far but a few more from the other tracks with four out at Chester.