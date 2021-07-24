Saturday multiple bets, a key stat and Betfair Exchange plays including lay of the day

We round up the best Exchange bets, multiple choice options and list our top tips in this one stop shop for today’s action.

On The Exchange Lay of the day – MOHAAFETH (3.15 York)

William Haggas’ horse will be short in the Sky Bet York Stakes betting but his hanging to the right at Royal Ascot is a concern and three-year-olds are 0/9 in this race since 2007. Place only – KIMIFIVE (3.00 Ascot)

KIMIFIVE is on a losing run of 22 but has been placed on seven of those occasions and he’s got a good record on the Ascot straight track, so he’s the ideal place-only bet in a competitive race.

Multiple Choice Make your multis out of these five hot horses running today: WAHRAAN 3.40 Newmarket Looks progressive for Sir Michael Stoute and expected to take a step forward now he returns to handicap company off a mark of 86.

OUTSIDE WORLD 3.50 York Mark Johnston-trained 2yo filly who was beaten a nose on debut at Lingfield 10 days ago – that’s the best form in this field.

CAMELOT TALES 4.10 Ascot Bred to improve at first go at 1m4f and form of Ayr success working out well.

MOSHAAWER 4.30 Newcastle Unbeaten this season, Roger Varian’s Frankel colt was impressive at Doncaster on July 2 and the runner-up, Valley Forge, has franked that form.

AMERICAN STAR 6.35 Salisbury Starspangledbanner colt looks to be improving with experience and his Newbury second to Bosh is the standout form here.

Stat of the Day

SIR PRANCEALOT progeny have an excellent record at York. They are 11 wins from 50 runs at 22% on the Knavesmire to a level-stake profit of +35.12 to Betfair SP and +24.80 to SP. PAGAN (5.35) is the only qualifier on Saturday.