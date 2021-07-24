Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
News
Tips
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
Columnists
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Exchange plays, multiple choice, stat of the day and more
Exchange plays, multiple choice, stat of the day and more

Saturday multiple bets, a key stat and Betfair Exchange plays including lay of the day

By Sporting Life
16:55 · FRI July 23, 2021

We round up the best Exchange bets, multiple choice options and list our top tips in this one stop shop for today’s action.

On The Exchange

Lay of the day – MOHAAFETH (3.15 York)

William Haggas’ horse will be short in the Sky Bet York Stakes betting but his hanging to the right at Royal Ascot is a concern and three-year-olds are 0/9 in this race since 2007.

Place only – KIMIFIVE (3.00 Ascot)

KIMIFIVE is on a losing run of 22 but has been placed on seven of those occasions and he’s got a good record on the Ascot straight track, so he’s the ideal place-only bet in a competitive race.

Check out Betfair's latest new customer offer

Multiple Choice

Make your multis out of these five hot horses running today:

WAHRAAN 3.40 Newmarket

Looks progressive for Sir Michael Stoute and expected to take a step forward now he returns to handicap company off a mark of 86.

OUTSIDE WORLD 3.50 York

Mark Johnston-trained 2yo filly who was beaten a nose on debut at Lingfield 10 days ago – that’s the best form in this field.

CAMELOT TALES 4.10 Ascot

Bred to improve at first go at 1m4f and form of Ayr success working out well.

MOSHAAWER 4.30 Newcastle

Unbeaten this season, Roger Varian’s Frankel colt was impressive at Doncaster on July 2 and the runner-up, Valley Forge, has franked that form.

AMERICAN STAR 6.35 Salisbury

Starspangledbanner colt looks to be improving with experience and his Newbury second to Bosh is the standout form here.

ALL UK & Ireland replays - watch for free

Stat of the Day

SIR PRANCEALOT progeny have an excellent record at York. They are 11 wins from 50 runs at 22% on the Knavesmire to a level-stake profit of +35.12 to Betfair SP and +24.80 to SP.

PAGAN (5.35) is the only qualifier on Saturday.

"She's such a good filly... that form is absolutely bomb-proof": Best bets for Ascot and York

Our Top Picks

Click on the links for more tips in full previews

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING