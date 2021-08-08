Sky Bet Sunday Series: ITV7 tips for Haydock

Need help with your selections for the Sky Bet Sunday Series ITV7 game from Haydock? Check out Oli Bell's guide.

3.55 Sky Bet Sunday Apprentice Training Series Handicap A race for apprentice jockeys and one of the rising stars is Saffie Osborne. She’s the daughter of trainer Jamie and making a big impression this year. I think she might win this too on MUSCIKA who I hope thinks he’s at York, a track he really likes. He’s run well here before though and while the numbers next to his name don’t look overly-promising, this represents a drop in class for him. 4.25 Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap What a race this is with so many in-form runners! Lincoln Park, East Street Revue and Jordan Electrics have all won their last two starts and are on hat-tricks but I’m taking them on. JOHN KIRKUP loves Haydock – and loves very soft ground. He looks likely to get both on Sunday and when he does he usually runs very well.

4.50 Sky Bet Sunday Series Newcomers' EBF Maiden Stakes A fascinating contest in which none of these two-year-olds have ever run before. It’s their first day at school so we’re all guessing really. A lot of people watch the betting for these races and the horses that are well-backed are usually the ones that been showing something promising on the home gallops. I haven’t heard any whispers but I’m siding with VINTAGE CHOICE. Why? Well he cost 310,000 guineas which even for horse racing is a lot. He’s trained by William Haggas who is one of the best trainers in the country and several of his close relatives won on their debuts too, which can sometimes be a bit of a clue in itself. 5.20 Sky Bet Sunday Series Nursery Another race for two-year-olds but this time we know a bit more about them. It’s a handicap so in theory they should all have an equal chance but they’re so young and inexperienced any number of them could show significant improvement. I think LIAMARTY DREAMS might. He’s trained by Karl Burke who has a good team of juveniles this year and ridden by the excellent Ben Curtis. He was impressive at Newcastle last time and looks exciting.

5.45 Sky Bet Sunday Series Fillies' Handicap All eyes are on STAR SEEKING here. She carries the silks of owner Michael Tabor who has enjoyed two decades of remarkable success including winning the Derby a number of times. She’s trained by Sir Michael Stoute, a racing legend, and ridden by Richard Kingscote. He’s a jockey who has a great record at this track and his partner here has won and finished second on her only two runs so far. 6.15 Sky Bet Sunday Series Middle Distance Handicap I was fortunate enough to visit Andrew Balding’s Kingsclere stables this week. It’s a wonderful training base from where his father Ian trained Mill Reef, one of the greatest racehorses of all time. Andrew himself is enjoying a fantastic year and is in the battle to be champion trainer. That’s decided on prize-money won and hopefully ARCTIC VEGA can contribute £15,462.00 by winning this. He tends to run well every time and his stable are in terrific form at the moment.