Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Claim The Crown - 19:30 Chelmsford

Claim The Crown shaped with plenty of promise when third in a strong-looking Newmarket maiden on debut for Roger Varian and he should prove difficult to beat with normal improvement. Claim The Crown, a £115,000 purchase as a yearling, started out in a race with a rich history and was up against plenty of other well-bred rivals from top yards.

He was unable to threaten the front pair - the race was won by Hafit, a 2.1 million guineas purchase as a yearling - but he fared best of the rest, sticking to his task well. That form is just about the best on offer here and he is entitled to improve for that initial experience, so he stands out as the one to beat.