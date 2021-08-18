Horse racing tips: Timeform preview and selections for evening action

Tony McFadden outlines the Timeform view at Chelmsford on Saturday evening.
Claim The Crown shaped with plenty of promise when third in a strong-looking Newmarket maiden on debut for Roger Varian and he should prove difficult to beat with normal improvement. Claim The Crown, a £115,000 purchase as a yearling, started out in a race with a rich history and was up against plenty of other well-bred rivals from top yards.
He was unable to threaten the front pair - the race was won by Hafit, a 2.1 million guineas purchase as a yearling - but he fared best of the rest, sticking to his task well. That form is just about the best on offer here and he is entitled to improve for that initial experience, so he stands out as the one to beat.
Mahanakhon Power has largely performed with credit since scoring at Yarmouth in June and he looks to have been found a good opportunity at Chelmsford this evening. Mahanakhon Power produced arguably his best effort yet when a close-up third in an amateur riders' race at Nottingham last week, and he deserves extra credit after doing a bit too much too soon.
Ben Curtis takes over in the saddle and should be able to dictate matters as his mount is the only confirmed pace in the race. Mahanakhon Power is an in-form, reliable performer and should prove difficult to pass.
Published at 1200 BST on 18/08/21