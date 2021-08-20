Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

Blind Beggar runs at York on Saturday for our columnist who runs the rule over his team of horses on the Knavesmire and at Chester.

Saturday 1.10 Chester - Shouldavbeenmore

On form you’d say she’s the one to beat for all there are a few promising ones in against her. Touch wood she can get the job done and get the win on the board. 1:40 Chester - Gabrial The Wire

I don’t want it to rain for him, he loves fast ground. Sadly the draw has not been kind to him which is very frustrating. He definitely has the ability to run well.

1.40 Chester – National League

In contrast the more rain the better for him. I’d have given him a chance too but again he’ll need all the luck from his draw. 3.20 Chester – Gabrial The Devil

He’s in good order and loves it around Chester. He disappointed at Ripon last time but seems fine and I hope he can bounce back at his favourite track. It’s definitely a more suitable trip than the last time he ran here too.

4.20 Chester – Gabrial The One

It’s a question of whether he stays this far? We know he gets a mile-and-six so it’s worth a shot. He’s a very genuine horse who just needs a bit of luck to get his head in front again. 5.20 York – Blind Beggar