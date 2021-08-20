Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
racing icon
Racing
Tips
Features
Fast Results
Full Results
Racecards
Race Replays
NRs
News
My Stable
Going
Naps
ABC
Early Entries
Read the Richard Fahey column
Read the Richard Fahey column

Richard Fahey column: Saturday runners

By Richard Fahey
17:35 · FRI August 20, 2021

Blind Beggar runs at York on Saturday for our columnist who runs the rule over his team of horses on the Knavesmire and at Chester.

Saturday

1.10 Chester - Shouldavbeenmore

On form you’d say she’s the one to beat for all there are a few promising ones in against her. Touch wood she can get the job done and get the win on the board.

1:40 Chester - Gabrial The Wire

I don’t want it to rain for him, he loves fast ground. Sadly the draw has not been kind to him which is very frustrating. He definitely has the ability to run well.

Check out the latest Sky Bet offer for York

1.40 Chester – National League

In contrast the more rain the better for him. I’d have given him a chance too but again he’ll need all the luck from his draw.

3.20 Chester – Gabrial The Devil

He’s in good order and loves it around Chester. He disappointed at Ripon last time but seems fine and I hope he can bounce back at his favourite track. It’s definitely a more suitable trip than the last time he ran here too.

Download the free Sporting Life app for Apple and Android devices

4.20 Chester – Gabrial The One

It’s a question of whether he stays this far? We know he gets a mile-and-six so it’s worth a shot. He’s a very genuine horse who just needs a bit of luck to get his head in front again.

5.20 York – Blind Beggar

He’s just been unlucky. Sometimes they say a horse makes their own luck but it hasn’t been the case with him. There’s rain forecast and I hope it arrives for him, just to slow the race down. If it does he has a big chance.

More from Sporting Life

Like what you've read?

Next Off

Sporting Life
My Stable
Follow and track your favourite Horses, Jockeys and Trainers. Never miss a race with automated alerts.
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Click HERE for more information

Most Followed

MOST READ RACING