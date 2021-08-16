Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from York's Ebor Festival

Will the Darley Yorkshire Oaks prove to be a penalty kick for the ante-post Arc favourite Snowfall on day two of The Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival?
1021: There are seven non-runners on the card so far and they include Illustrating in the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes which is a shame as she appeared one of those more likely to lay it up to Sandrine.
Karl Burke's filly was around a 5/1 chance when taken out and her absence leaves Sandrine as your 6/4 market leader with Ascot winner Zain Claudette and Desert Dreamer (who will be ridden by the gentleman below) vying for second favouritism.
One of the 'ideas' I had last night was that laying the penalised Sandrine would be the way to go in the opening Group Two contest but I'd rather backed off that by the time I closed my eyes and there's even less to recommend that approach now that one of her main rivals has been ruled out.
1015: Good morning,
I'm a little short of ideas today - good ones anyway - but we do have another excellent card to enjoy and it's full of intrigue.
Snowfall is long odds-on to claim another Group One prize but she faces an older, top drawer filly for the first time in David Menuisier's Wonderful Tonight who is also in the reckoning for the Qatar Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe.
Menuisier will be hoping that there's a little more ease in the ground at ParisLongchamp than there is on the Knavesmire but cut underfoot didn't exactly stop Snowfall from pouring it on at Epsom.
They're roughly 7/2 and 8/1 for the October showpiece and 4/9 and 9/2 for this afternoon's Darley Yorkshire Oaks.
Is it a two horse race?
Probably. But taking that approach has made fools of us in the past.
