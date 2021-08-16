Sporting Life
Fujaira Prince gets on top in the Sky Bet Ebor
Fujaira Prince gets on top in the Sky Bet Ebor

Sky Bet Ebor: Choose your Price Boost via our My Stable horse tracker

By Sporting Life
09:35 · THU August 19, 2021

Ahead of the Sky Bet Ebor, Sporting Life readers have the opportunity to get an exclusive Price Boost on the horse they want to back.

Each day of the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival, the sponsors of the big race have been enhancing the odds of a high-profile runner for our readers only, and the criteria for selection is simple: which is most popular in My Stable?

Therefore by logging into My Stable and tracking the horse, or horses, at the top of your shortlist for Saturday's handicap, you will be having your say on one of the standout offers in the industry.

Be sure to do so before Friday's 4pm deadline, and then visit our live York blog or the Ebor racecard on Saturday morning to find out if you'll be getting a bigger price on your fancy.

