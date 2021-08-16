Live horse racing blog: News, reviews and replays from Doncaster and Leopardstown

Hurricane Ivor defied top-weight to win the Portland at Doncaster while Mother Earth enjoyed little luck in the Matron Stakes. Follow the action.

Mother Earth hampered as No Speak Alexander surprises in Matron

Hurricane Ivor lands Portland punt

Ground on slow side of good at Leopardstown, Keane and Lyons double up

Doncaster ground eases to good to soft, soft in places

All times BST, please refresh for updates

1356: Oli Bell interviews Marquand on the way to the winner's enclosure: "He deserved this. It's a top performance from top-weight. Nothing fazes him. Well deserved. "I'm hopeful of a really good run (from Youth Spirit in the St Leger), he's a tough, straightforward horse." The ITV cameras are at Chester for the Listed tote+ Stand Cup Stakes which sees Alignak bid to follow up last season's victory in the race on his first start in a year. He's been a little easy to back and Alounak is the current market leader at 9/4.

🏇💪 Brilliant performance - Hurricane Ivor carries top weight to success in the Portland!



A classy effort from William Haggas's 4-year-old, who goes in at @DoncasterRaces, under @TomMarquand!pic.twitter.com/obiQL77UNJ — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) September 11, 2021

1346: Still a fair few to load for the Portland. Hurricane Ivor, Mondammej and Boundless Power contest favouritism for this five and a half furlong handicap. Whenthedealisdone is 8/1 and last year's winner, Stone of Destiny, is 10s. They've been looking at the Matron Stakes on Racing TV and they think the result will stand (as Mother Earth was third not second) and that Foley will get a suspension. He doesn't look bothered by that prospect at the moment! Hurricane Ivor backed out of the stalls at Doncaster but his jockey is still in the saddle. That's not the case with A Sure Welcome who has been taken out. They're off and they include Hurricane Ivor. Action on the far side with Boundless Power and Hurricane Ivor and the latter is a popular winner. Count D'Orsay was third from Treacherous and Whenthedealisdone and Mr Wagyu from Beyond Equal. Tom Marquand's mount was returned the 11/2 favourite.

🏇🏆 No Speak Alexander (25/1) springs a surprise in the (Group 1) Matron Stakes at @LeopardstownRC, for @Jessica_Racing!



😬 Grim viewing for those who'd taken the short price on Mother Earth, who got no luck in running whatsoever.pic.twitter.com/03Cfo7ymYn — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) September 11, 2021

1339: Three-year-olds have dominated recent renewals of the Coolmore America "Justify" Matron Stakes and Mother Earth is the clear pick of the representatives from the classic generation. They're racing and Shale has the early lead. Mother Earth in fifth with four furlongs to run. Champers Elysees on the inside behind her, Dreamloper wider. Pearls Galore is in fourth. On the turn. Mother Earth ridden and needs room. She doesn't get it, she's hammered. No Speak Alexander beats Pearls Galore. The winner was returned at 25/1 for Jessie Harrington and Shane Foley. An enquiry has been called. The favourite was not the only runner to have been short of room. Loading for the Portland.

Ger Lyons is enjoying his belated trip back to the racecourse!



The trainer is two from two already today and his unbeaten juvenile Atomic Jones is one to look forward to next year @Franmberry | @LeopardstownRC | #LICW21 pic.twitter.com/GiWag4K1P5 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) September 11, 2021

1334: They are leaving the paddock ahead of the Matron Stakes and they've left the stalls at Chester. Notable leads into the final furlong but is challenged hard by Scarlet Dancer who gets on top close home for Paul Hanagan and Richard Fahey. The winner was returned at 3/1. They're loading for the first at Bath but I won't dwell on that as Mother Earth bids to land another Group One prize and she's 6/5 to do so. Second favourite Pearls Galore has been the popular each-way horse and is still available at 7/1. Epona Plays has been very weak but the likes of Acanella, Dreamloper and Champers Elysees have not been without support and the market is quite open without the favourite.

1321: Tom Dascombe has won two of the last three runnings of the Golden Square Warrington EBF Novice Stakes at Chester (surprise, surprise) and he runs Lordman and Noteable and I thought the latter might be the one to be with in an open race. Hannon says of his winner: "He's always had a lot of ability. I wanted to cut him as I felt he had a lot more ability than he's given us but we gave him one more chance and he's done it very well. I'm pleased for everybody. He is improving and there might be something for him at Newmarket. I do like the horse, he has a lot of ability, it's just unlocking it." Of Lusail in the Champagne Stakes he is more measured. The ground is not ideal and his runner has a penalty but he concludes 'this is a nice opportunity for him, he only has one to beat'. Of Mojo Star he says 'he has a massive chance' in the Cazoo St Leger.

🥇🥇 Some start to Irish Champions Weekend for Ger Lyons and @ctkjockey - it's a quick-fire double on the card at @LeopardstownRC!



🏇 Atomic Jones swoops down the outside to score in the (Group 2) Champions Juvenile Stakes!pic.twitter.com/xZbCyp8TsQ — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) September 11, 2021

1310: Charlie Appleby saddles Fall Of Rome in the first at Doncaster and says: "He's got a tendency to have a little bit of a wander. The ground might be a little bit on the slow side but he's very well and the step up in trip should suit him and the cheekpieces will help him." He's happy with underfoot conditions for Hurricane Lane. Off at Leopardstown. John The Baptist is keen early but settled back on the rail as Once Upon A River leads in company with the Bolger horse and Stone Age. They're past halfway. Buckaroo is almost last and being asked to pick up. It's a thrilling finish that goes the way of Atomic Jones who defies his trainer's pessimism to provide him and jockey Keane with a double. What a start. The winner was returned at 10/1 and beat Stone Age into second. At Doncaster, La Pulga is favourite and bids to provide our columnist Oisin Murphy with the perfect start. The Leopardstown analysis is suggesting that there were one or two hard luck stories so that will be a replay worth watching with the notebook at hand. La Pulga leads his three rivals in single file at Doncaster. They fan out in the closing stages with La Pulga still in the lead but he's overpowered in the final half a furlong by Desert Angel and Hollie Doyle. It's another winner for Richard Hannon. The son of Dark Angel was wearing blinkers for the first time and was returned at 15/2.

1259: Berry with winning jockey Keane: "She's a filly who has progressed from run to run as I said earlier. It kind of worked out well as Oisin's got keen and made them honest the whole way. She'll get a mile and you won't see the best of her until next year. "She was only doing what she had to, I thought she was holding Billy's filly the whole time. "Genuine, fraction on the easy side of good ground. I don't think you can complain about it." He's on Atomic Jones here but all the money is for Buckaroo who has halved in price and could usurp Maritime Wings at the top of the market. That race is off at 1310 and will swiftly be followed by the opening nursery from Doncaster at 1315. Berry is in the paddock and is keen on Buckaroo who has tightened up since Galway, a track that the presenter didn't think would suit but he handled it well to beat the re-opposing Stone Age. Berry expects Leopardstown to suit Buckaroo far better. Runners in the paddock at Doncaster and on the way to post at Leopardstown. McClean thinks Once Upon A River is the overpriced horse in the race.

🇮🇪🙌 Irish Champions Weekend is underway!



🔴 The Ger Lyons-trained Panama Red (11/1) takes the (Listed) Ingabelle Stakes at @LeopardstownRC, under @ctkjockey!pic.twitter.com/5C1yqKuenK — Sporting Life (@SportingLife) September 11, 2021

1250: David Stevens is speaking to Hayley Moore on Sky Sports Racing and says Coral put High Definition at 5/1 after he was supplemented for the Cazoo St Leger but he's out to 12/1 as money comes for stablemates The Mediterranean and Interpretation. He says that Hurricane Lane has been surprisingly weak with his firm which hasn't been the case elsewhere. In contrast, Reach For The Moon has been well backed in the Champagne Stakes and people are getting excited about the Gosdens' colt. He's hoping that one wins and that St Mark's Basilica backs up the Eclipse form, a race which, of course, is sponsored by Stevens' employer. The winning time of the first at Leopardstown was 1.32.2 which is considerably slower than last year's renewal despite the official ground description being the same. We have heard that it was expected to be on the slower side of good and that view seems to have been very much backed up by the time. Winning trainer Lyons is with Berry: "This weekend is very important and it's great that we have plenty of runners. She's (Panama Red) a work in progress and Colin looked after her the first two times. We did think we were running for third but I thought she was good and she's improving all the time. She's very much a work in progress. "We've two in it, we went from running nothing to running two in it. I'd prefer to take baby steps. There's literally no winners races for these horses so we thought we'd let them run and see how they go in it."

1230: The Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes is almost upon us. Corviglia is favourite but there's been sustained support for Limiti Di Greccio who finished second to the favourite on her penultimate start before winning her maiden over this course and distance. In contrast, Lullaby is proving easy to back for Moore and O'Brien. Shane Crosse was unseated from Voice Of Angels who stumbled, doing the gambled on Limiti Di Greccio no favours in the progress and that may have made a difference with the gamble finishing a close second to Panama Red (11/1) who provides Ger Lyons and Colin Keane with another winner. McClean is suggesting in the post-race analysis that this could be a decent one for the grade and could throw up plenty of winners. If you want to add any of the 'also-rans' to a tracker, then do check out My Stable.

He’s got the wow factor! Hurricane Lane 🤩 @DoncasterRaces pic.twitter.com/VB9pamoPov — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) September 11, 2021

1225: Berry has caught up with Betfair's Barry Orr. "St Mark's Basilica is very, very popular, Tarnawa a little bit weak but St Mark's Basilica is even money on the exchange and could harden up even further. They want to be with the favourite and it's a popular double with the favourite over in the St Leger at Doncaster. "Mother Earth is very strong as well but there was each-way money for Pearls Galore (10s into 6s) and a few small quid for Dreamloper. "Innisfree has to turn around that form (Royal Whip Stakes) with Earlswood but he was a real eyecatcher the last day and Ryan Moore gives him a real shout out in his blog. "Hook Up has been really, really popular although I don't know if the ground is going to suit her. You always have to stand up when Willie Mullins books Ryan so take the tip. "The St Leger....the favourite is very, very strong. There is some good each-way cash for The Mediterranean. "Reach For The Moon is very strong and that's going to have serious ripples in the Derby and Guineas betting."

1206: Three-year-olds have won the last six renewals of the Matron Stakes and Mother Earth ticks all the boxes but Donn McClean thinks she is underpriced despite everything. Champers Elysees won last year's renewal but has yet to match that form in the current campaign although McClean thought there were positives to be taken from her most recent run. He's with the progressive Pearls Galore though and that's not the first vote we've had today for Paddy Twomey's filly. She needs to take another step forwards but he's been impressed by her attitude and the way she travels; she's lightly raced and has scope to continue her progression. Billy Lee is her regular rider but he's on board Epona Plays. There is no certainty about whether he had the choice or if he did, when that choice had to be made. Epona Plays has been very easy to back and may prefer more ease in the ground. Johnny Murtagh trains Champers Elysees and in a pre-recorded interview says: "She's coming along nicely, she had a few little hiccups early in the year. I was thinking maybe she wanted a mile and a quarter this year but it looks like she didn't get home at the Curragh the last day so we're having another crack at the Matron. She's in great form and we think she's been in the best form she's been all year. She has to step up again but maybe she's a filly who comes good at this time of year."

1200: Colin Keane has been speaking to Fran Berry. "It (the course) seems in great nick, just on the easy side of good, it seems the same the whole way round - they've done a brilliant job with it. "It's (Irish Champion Stakes) going to be very tactical but I wouldn't swop her (Tarnawa) for any and we're hopeful of a big run. She did (give me the feel of something special on her return). I was a bit worried fitness might catch her out but her class saw her through and we think she's come forward from it." When asked about tactics, Keane revealed little: "Everyone is going to hold their cards close to their chest and we won't know until the stalls open." He has a good book of rides across a weekend which starts with Panama Red in the opener. "She's a filly who has progressed from run to run. She's stepping up in class but has a nice draw. She's a filly who you won't probably see the best of until next year but she's training well and we thought she deserved her chance." Keane is on Maker Of Kings in the Clipper Logistics Boomerang Mile. "Ran a career best to just be denied by Japan last time. I thought if he put up a performance like the last day, he might give Mr Bolger's horse something to think about."

1140: Donn McClean and Gary O'Brien are previewing the action from Leopardstown and the former thinks Pearls Galore is interesting against Mother Earth in the Coolmore America "Justify" Matron Stakes, the third Group One on the day. She's a 6/1 favourite with Mother Earth a best of 6/4 in a mile contest which looks set for an each-way bet if you're not keen to side with the favourite. I wondered whether Epona Plays might be the play against the favourite but she's been ridiculously weak in the betting over the last 48 hours or so. Fran Berry is out on the course for Racing TV and he reports that the track is in 'superb condition', a view that is backed up by Colin Keane and Ryan Moore who have been out walking the course. There's much talk about the tactical possibilities of the Irish Champion Stakes and the general view is that Tarnawa will make the running over this 10 furlong trip but it was stressed by one presenter that the Arc de Triomphe is her principal target. Rightly there are people looking for chinks in the armoury of the favourite and Tom Stanley is prepared to take a dimmer view of the Eclipse victory of St Mark's Basilica with Mishriff in need of the run and Addeybb possibly not at his best while a subsequent setback ruled him out of the Juddmonte International of course. Those questions have to be asked but 10 furlongs looks to be his optimum trip, something that may not be the case for his two principal rivals and confidence behind the son of Siyouni appears to be high. Poetic Flare has been finishing his races off well over a mile and this tough individual has been taking his racing well enough for his tussle with Palace Pier in the Marois not to have left a mark. The point is being made that he will need to settle well on this step up in distance if he's to lift this prize on a stiff course which will test his stamina. McClean admits to having backed Poetic Flare as he thinks there was too much disparity between his price and his rivals - it's all about the prices.

1130: Mondammej features in Paul Jacob's selections for Paddy Power (below) and he also features among Sky Bet's market movers...... Doncaster 13.45 Mondammej 6/1 from 11/1

15.00 Danyah 9/4 from 11/4

15.35 The Mediterranean 14/1 from 20/1

16.05 Tyson Fury 11/2 from 8/1 Leopardstown 13.10 Once Upon A River 7/1 from 9/1

14.10 Thunder Moon 11/2 from 7/1 Chester 14.00 Vindolanda 18/1 from 25/1

15.10 Devious Angel 4/1 from 6/1 Both firms have seen money for The Mediterranean in the Leger with Paddy Power's Paul Binfield commenting: "We’ve seen a few quid each-way for The Mediterranean with punters clearly thinking that the extra couple of furlongs might just bring out the necessary improvement from when he finished a running on second in the Voltigeur at York." Their market movers are as follows: Doncaster 14.20 Bayside Bay 7/1 from 17/2 15.00 Danyah 9/4 from 11/4 15.35 The Mediterranean 16s from 20/1 Chester 14.00 Throne Hall 13/2 from 7s

1113: Gina Bryce is reporting from Doncaster for Sky Sports Racing and heads to the advertisements with news that racegoers are already arriving on Town Moor for their biggest day of the year. With two hours to go until the opening nursery, they have plenty of time to settle in with a coffee (or something stronger) and get their bets and pots ready. There are four hours to go until the Cazoo St Leger and, hopefully, an impressive performance from Hurricane Lane. I'd like to see him back up his runs in the Derby and Irish Derby. Victory would also add further depth to an intriguing Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe with the October showpiece remaining on his agenda. Mojo Star did finish ahead of him at Epsom and should be equally well suited by the demands of this race and Classic success is unlikely to be a walk in the park. Aidan O'Brien is well represented as you would expect and the money has been for The Mediterranean but I thought Sir Lucan might be able to hit the frame at a price. He was behind some of today's rivals at both Goodwood and York (in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur) but he won over a mile five before contesting those 12 furlong races and looks like the sort who will keep on grinding it out when others have cried enough. The step back up in distance and the long straight at Doncaster could play to his strengths and although he may lack the class of one or two of those ahead of him in the betting, I think he's the sort of resolute galloper who could outrun his odds and reward an each-way play.

1100: Someone who is far more adept at finding winners 'at a price' is David Massey and he has three selections for today's Punting Pointers including one in the Portland at 33s. He also has a selection at Chester which has a couple of races on ITV Racing and hosts a typically competitive card. I was with Instinctive Move at York and hope that Clive Cox's juvenile can build on that run in the Clogau Nursery Handicap but the drop back to the minimum distance on this sharp track is a concern. There are three non-runners in the penultimate Restaurant 1539 Handicap but that may not be a bad thing for King Ottokar who hasn't won as often as looked likely at the start of his career. He's done most of his recent racing over a mile but has form over 10 furlongs and the handicapper has given him a chance. This is a good race but one in which I thought he was capable of springing a minor surprise.

1052: It's no great surprise that two of the ITV pundits (below) put up selections in the Portland Handicap given the appeal of these big field handicaps. Whenthedealisdone is high on the short-list despite disappointing at York (when missing the break) having impressed at Goodwood prior to that. A more speculative suggestion is Beyond Equal as there's a concern that he might be flying a little high in this company while the rain probably wasn't ideal but he's been in good form this summer and probably hasn't been suited by the run of the race a couple of times in his most recent starts when trying to come from off the pace at Newmarket. This trip promises to suit a horse with form over five and six and there are the usual extra places on offer which often tempt me to try and find one at a price to hit the frame.

1045: I had been looking forward to the closing Vermantia Handicap at Doncaster as I had quite a strong - albeit unoriginal - take on the mile handicap but that field has been hammered with three of the most fancied runners among the four absentees. The rain has also seen muddy Haydock scorer Raadobarg installed as the current favourite ahead of Royal Fleet which is understandable but possibly an overreaction. The deposed market leader has been learning on the job but ran well at York in spite of his inexperience and wide draw and should rate a good deal higher if he continues to progress. He was one that I was keen on before the going change and I don't think the change has been dramatic enough to put me off.....yet.....there's plenty of time to watch a few races and see how the course is riding.

📍 @LeopardstownRC

🗣 @ihrb_ie Clerk of the Course, Lorcan Wyer

🌱 Ground update on the morning of the Irish Champion Stakes @IrishChampsWknd

🌦️ Weather forecast

🏆 Two Group 1 races

⌚️ First race 12.40pm

📺 Live on @RacingTV @RTEracing @itvracing & @RTERadio1 pic.twitter.com/LzU9cQCiKS — IHRB (@ihrb_ie) September 11, 2021

1030: The going at Leopardstown is good and Lorcan Wyer provided an update a couple of hours ago via the above tweet. A couple of posts below you can find the preview for today's action with Fran Berry and Ben Linfoot and I'll drop tomorrow's preview into the blog at some stage over the next couple of hours too. It is a fairly early start to proceedings at Leopardstown with the opening Ballylinch Stud Irish EBF Ingabelle Stakes scheduled for 1240. Ryan Moore is in action there and you can check out the thoughts of the Betfair Ambassador on our pages if you haven't done so already. As is usual, Richard Fahey has runners here, there and everywhere but there's no doubt about the big one and that's Fev Rover who takes on her elders - and the boys - in the Boomerang Mile as the 1000 Guineas third has her first start since Royal Ascot.

1024: As well as the season's final Classic there is the small matter of the Irish Champion Stakes which has attracted a small but very select field as the standard phrasing goes. There may only be four runners but it promises to be a mouthwatering race with St Mark's Basilica, Tarnawa and Poetic Flare facing the starter in company with Patrick Sarsfield. St Mark's Basilica is a shade of odds-on with Tarnawa 11/4 and Poetic Flare 7/2 and everything looks to be in the favourite's favour for all that he faces two high-class opponents and a very good one. Anyone doubling up the jollies in the feature races?

"He could take quite a bit of beating" | Irish Champions Weekend: Saturday Preview