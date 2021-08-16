Oisin Murphy insight & preview ahead of Doncaster and the Curragh

Champion Jockey Oisin Muprhy is in fine form and he talks us through his Friday and Saturday rides at Doncaster and Sunday rides at the Curragh.

In the zone at Goodwood Goodwood was great, it was some feeling to ride a four-timer. The track has actually been lucky for me this year, I can’t complain. You wouldn’t rely on Goodwood for winners, but I feel it’s been kind to me this campaign. I feel like I’m in the zone, when I have the chances I’m feeling good. I suppose on the back of three winners there would’ve been some long faces if I’d got beaten on King Vega at 2/11, but he won easily - he’s a gorgeous horse and I think the world of him.

Better ground is key to him, hopefully now he can step up back into a better class and make his mark in better races. That’s what Harrow has done and it was great to ride him to victory in the big sales race at Doncaster on day two of the St Leger meeting. Hopefully I can add further to my tally on Town Moor over the coming days…

JOCKEYBOX with Oisin Murphy and Oli Bell

Friday Doncaster rides 1.10 – Tack

Tack’s work has been good. He’s a full brother to Tactical and we thought he’d be ready to get going earlier on but he’s had a few little niggles. It’s a competitive race, there could be anything in there, but we like the horse. 1.40 – Hoo Ya Mal

He’s a gorgeous horse who bolted up in the Convivial at York. His work before then was good and though he probably wants to go a mile, hopefully he’ll have sharpened up since his last run. I have a high opinion of him and hope he’ll be bang there. 2.10 – The Organiser

It’s worth a go dropping The Organiser back to five furlongs in the Flying Childers. He’s not without a chance, it will be nice for him to relax and hopefully that will make it more straightforward for me. We were obviously disappointed he got beat at Salisbury but the form has worked out well with Pearl Glory running well in good company since. He’s been working well. 3.15 – Nuits St Georges

I’m not sure about the ground for Nuits St Georges in the Mallard, hopefully we get some rain as he’s usually kept away from faster ground. David Menuisier is a very good trainer, so let’s see how he goes. 3.45 – Able Kane

The six and a half furlong trip should be ideal for this horse. He can improve for that extra half furlong, he ran very well at Goodwood and Newmarket in defeat, so it would be nice if he can get his head in front. 4.20 – Thousand Oaks

The form of her Newmarket win has really worked out well. She might not want the ground rattling quick but we hope she’s improving and her handicap mark seems fine. I thought 88 at the time looked harsh but when you see the form working out you’re more hopeful.

Saturday Doncaster rides 1.15 – La Pulga

La Pulga’s having a very good first season for Roger Charlton winning his latest race in the Carlisle stewards’ room. That showed his aptitude for a mile and hopefully he can go well on his handicap debut in a competitive race. 1.45 – Premier Power

This son of Siyouni needs to bounce back to form but it’s a tough task to do so in the Portland. The handicapper has dropped him a few pounds and he has bits and pieces of form, so hopefully he’s on a going day. 3.35 – Fernando Vichi

It’s nice to team up with Donnacha O’Brien with Fernando Vichi in the Cazoo St Leger. He has to step up on what he’s shown to be competitive but I’m sure Donnacha wouldn’t be running him if he didn’t think he’d compete. It’s very obvious, but the one we all have to beat is Hurricane Lane. I have huge respect for him. I think he’ll stay, he’s an easy ride and I think he’ll be very hard to beat.

Sunday Curragh rides 2.55 – Dragon Symbol

I’ve definitely got two rides at the Curragh on Sunday and I might have a few more. Dragon Symbol is the pick, of course, in the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes and he’s trained very well since York. He’s been knocking on the door in Group One company all season and we’re trying to find the key, so hopefully the stiff nature of the Curragh’s five furlongs will help. Hopefully it will bring him and Winter Power closer together, he’s in very good shape. The aim will be to jump well, get up and into the bridle and then after that let the best horse win. 5.15 – Adjuvant