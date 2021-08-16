Timeform tips and analysis for Haydock on Sunday

Timeform reveal the ratings banker, the big improver and a Flag of note at Haydock on Sunday.

The ratings banker Emaraty Hero - 18:55 Haydock Emaraty Hero failed to make a big impact on his first three starts for Grant Tuer last season after being bought out of Karl Burke's yard, but he has returned a completely different proposition this term, looking a long way ahead of his mark. Emaraty Hero justified strong support on his return at Musselburgh last month and he raised his game another notch to defy a 6 lb higher mark with plenty in hand at York last week. Those two wins were achieved over a mile and a half, so this step up to two miles asks another question of Emaraty Hero, but it was encouraging how powerfully he hit the line at York. He escapes a penalty for that authoritative three-and-a-quarter-length success and is 7 lb clear on Timeform's weight-adjusted ratings.

The big improver Libby Ami - 18:00 Haydock It could be a big day for the in-form Tuer as he also has an excellent chance in the fillies' handicap with the progressive Libby Ami. As is the case with many horses, Libby Ami has thrived since joining Tuer and arrives on an upward curve, winning on her debut for the yard at Carlisle and backing it up with an even better effort in defeat at Newcastle last week. Libby Ami was beaten just a nose and a neck in third at Newcastle, finding only another couple of three-year-olds too strong. That appeals as strong form for the grade and Libby Ami has an obvious chance from the same mark, while she could have even more to offer for this thriving yard.

The Timeform Flag Sir Min - 17:30 Haydock (Horse In Focus) Sir Min caught the eye when runner-up on his first start for Charlie Fellowes at Pontefract last week, finishing with a flourish in second behind a well-handicapped rival. Sir Min was never able to challenge the impressive winner Kit Gabriel, who looked to have been let into handicaps lightly, but he may have finished a shade closer had he been able to get rolling earlier rather than being caught in a pocket. The strength he showed in the finish suggests that this step up to seven furlongs from six will suit, and he should launch a bold bid from the same mark.