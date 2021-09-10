Richard Fahey column: Weekend team including Fev Rover

Fev Rover heads to Ireland and our columnist has his horse-by-horse guide to another strong weekend team.

Saturday runners Leopardstown 14:10 Fev Rover

We’ve two runners in Ireland and both have drawn 12 – but I don’t mind that on Champions Day at Leopardstown. They race on the outer track, close to the chase course, and for some reason horses drawn wider can run well. I’m very happy with this filly. She missed the kick at Ascot in the Coronation Stakes and could never get into it from there. We decided to freshen her up after two runs on desperate ground - there and in the Irish 1,000 Guineas - and I’m really looking forward to running her. If she’s back in the form she was when third in the Guineas then she has a big chance – and I think she is. She's working really well. 16:20 Tadleel

He’s in great order, his work at home is as good as it's been. It's a competitive handicap but he’s used to those now and I hope he runs as well as he’s been working.

Doncaster I've declared my two in the hope they'd get the top end of the forecast rain. They haven't at the time of writing and we'll have a look at the ground on Saturday before deciding whether to run. 15:00 Rhythm Master

He needs a deluge but is in great form at home. He disappointed at Goodwood last time but if he's back to the form he showed when fourth in the Jersey then he could be competitive – if it rains. 17:10 Pythagoras

He wouldn't want the ground to be too quick either. The handicapper is slowly giving him a bit of a chance and he is capable of running well in a race like this but again we need rain.

Chester 13:30 Scarlet Dancer

This horse thinks he's quicker than he is so we’re dropping him back to six furlongs. I'm just a fraction worried it might he sharp enough for him around here but he’ll definitely be coming home – and will run well too. He's improving. 14:35 Gabrial The One

He runs on Friday. Marwan Koukash is keen to have winners at the track but this one will to bring his A-game from three pounds out of the handicap if he's to win this. We'll see how he is in the morning before deciding. 15:50 Brian The Snail

He is very well handicapped now but you’ll have to ask him if he’s going to take advantage. I've never been convinced he likes it around here but from this mark he’s capable of a big run if in the mood. 15:50 Gabrial The Devil

Another to run on Friday but he loves this place and finished second and won at this meeting last year in successive days. He can back up quickly so has to have a chance. 15:50 Gabrial The Wire

Another who has been given a chance by the handicapper. We took him out here on Friday because of the ground, he likes it fast, and we’ll see how it looks again before deciding about Saturday. He should be competitive wherever he turns up. 15:50 Powerallied

He's not the horse he was and while he ran well when second here last time, he's four pounds out of the handicap here which makes things more difficult. He does have track know-how though. 16:25 Spirit Dancer

He’s in good order but just had a little setback after winning at Newcastle in June. It's at the back of my mind he might just need this but he’s a horse I really like and I’d expect him to run a big race. 16:55 Gabrials Boy

A strange horse. He always seems to run his best race on his first run back and then his form tails off from there. He never rose a gallop at Redcar last time and he has a bit to prove.

Musselburgh 16:00 Glinbury

Any rain would help him. He ran OK at Carlisle last time but needs more here in a better race. There looks to be a strong pace in it though and that will help him. 18:15 His Pride

He’s a horse I don’t have down as being one that should have such a lowly rating. He's definitely got ability and is extremely well handicapped with a mark of 48 from what we see at home. He needs to go to the track and show it though and I hope he can build on his last run at Wolverhampton here. 18:50 Desert Mist

A disappointing filly but another who has been given a chance by the handicapper. She’s very in-and-out but has had a break and I hope being fresh might help her.

Sunday runners Haydock 16:35 Gabrial The Wire

As mentioned earlier he's also in at Chester but at the moment this is where he'll likely run. Officials at Haydock tell me the word soft won't be in their going description and he's a well handicapped horse who is in great form at home. 17:30 International Boy