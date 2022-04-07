Get all the latest news and opinion ahead of the 2022 Randox Grand National at Aintree on Saturday here in our one-stop shop for the big race.
1110: We now have reaction from Henry Daly following the news Fortescue got in, as well as news on the withdrawn horses:
Part-owner of Caribean Boy Simon Munir posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately, sorry to report that Caribean Boy has pulled a hamstring and will be a non-runner in Saturday’s Grand National.”
Farclas was due to be part of Gordon Elliott’s strong squad, but was also not declared, meaning Fortescue creeps in at the bottom of the field for Henry Daly.
The eight-year-old Farclas, who finished fifth last year, is waiting for Fairyhouse.
Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for Gigginstown House Stud, said: “He’s very well, he’s in really good form but we’re just wanting to go for the Irish National with him.
“The Irish National is a race very close to our hearts so that’s where he’ll go instead of Aintree. He’s perfectly well within himself, we’re just going to save him for Fairyhouse.”
After gambling on getting a run by missing last week’s Scottish National with Fortescue, a delighted Daly said: “I think in modern-day terminology in text or whatever, I think it goes TFFT – but I’m not totally sure what that means!
“I think it means Thank Goodness For That, or some such. According to the handicapper he is 4lb well in, but we will see how right he is.
“He has been in good form all season. His run at Ascot was great. He jumps, gallops and stays, and I don’t quite know what else you want for Aintree because I’ve never won it, but we will find out on Saturday, won’t we?”
1020: Hello and welcome to our coverage of the 2022 Randox Grand National at Aintree and what better place to start than revealing the final field for the big race.
Last year's winner Minella Times heads the final 40 and the late withdrawals of Caribean Boy and Farclas means that Emma Lavelle's Eclair Surf and Henry Daly's Fortescue sneak in as the final confirmed runners.
1 Minella Times
2 Delta Work
3 Easysland
4 Any Second Now
5 Run Wild Fred
6 Lostintranslation
7 Brahma Bull
8 Burrows Saint
9 Mount Ida
10 Longhouse Poet
11 Fiddlerontheroof
12 Two For Gold
13 Santini
14 Samcro
15 Escaria Ten
16 Good Boy Bobby
17 Lord Du Mesnil
18 Coko Beach
19 De Rasher Counter
20 Kildisart
21 Discorama
22 Top Ville Ben
23 Enjoy D'Allen
24 Anibale Fly
25 Dingo Dollar
26 Freewheelin Dylan
27 Class Conti
28 Noble Yeats
29 Mighty Thunder
30 Cloth Cap
31 Snow Leopardess
32 Agusta Gold
33 Phoenix Way
34 Deise Aba
35 Blaklion
36 Poker Party
37 Death Duty
38 Domaine De L'Isle
39 Eclair Surf
40 Fortescue
41 Commodore
42 School Boy Hours
43 Romain De Senam
44 Roi Mage
