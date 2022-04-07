Thursday, April 7

1110: We now have reaction from Henry Daly following the news Fortescue got in, as well as news on the withdrawn horses:

Part-owner of Caribean Boy Simon Munir posted on Twitter: “Unfortunately, sorry to report that Caribean Boy has pulled a hamstring and will be a non-runner in Saturday’s Grand National.”

Farclas was due to be part of Gordon Elliott’s strong squad, but was also not declared, meaning Fortescue creeps in at the bottom of the field for Henry Daly.

The eight-year-old Farclas, who finished fifth last year, is waiting for Fairyhouse.

Eddie O’Leary, racing manager for Gigginstown House Stud, said: “He’s very well, he’s in really good form but we’re just wanting to go for the Irish National with him.

“The Irish National is a race very close to our hearts so that’s where he’ll go instead of Aintree. He’s perfectly well within himself, we’re just going to save him for Fairyhouse.”

After gambling on getting a run by missing last week’s Scottish National with Fortescue, a delighted Daly said: “I think in modern-day terminology in text or whatever, I think it goes TFFT – but I’m not totally sure what that means!

“I think it means Thank Goodness For That, or some such. According to the handicapper he is 4lb well in, but we will see how right he is.

“He has been in good form all season. His run at Ascot was great. He jumps, gallops and stays, and I don’t quite know what else you want for Aintree because I’ve never won it, but we will find out on Saturday, won’t we?”