The six-day entries are through for the Randox Grand National. Check out our thoughts and star ratings on the likely runners.

MINELLA TIMES Trainer : Henry De Bromhead

: Henry De Bromhead Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 221-FP

: 221-FP Odds: 12/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Given what he did 12 months ago he's very hard to rule out completely despite failing two finish in both starts so far this season. Took a heavy fall at Punchestown and pulled-up after making mistakes at Leopardstown so return to this place will need to spark a significant revival. 🌟🌟🌟

DELTA WORK Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 3-4661

: 3-4661 Odds: 8/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Five-time Grade One winner whose fire has been rekindled with Cross Country success at Cheltenham. Trainer has often used that race as an Aintree springboard, including with Tiger Roll, and he holds strong claims even though he's saddled with a big weight. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

EASYSLAND Trainer : Jonjo O'Neill

: Jonjo O'Neill Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 42-PPP

: 42-PPP Odds: 50/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Yet to taste victory since slamming Tiger Roll in the 2020 Cross Country Chase at Cheltenham and three starts since moving from France to Jonjo O'Neill's yard this year have yielded precious little. There is plenty of ability there somewhere and he's in the right hands to bounce back at some point, but big ask to do it on this particular stage. 🌟🌟

ANY SECOND NOW Trainer : Ted Walsh

: Ted Walsh Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 13-961

: 13-961 Odds: 7/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Classy individual who has quality graded and handicap form to his name including a Kim Muir win at Cheltenham (2019) and a fine third in this event 12 months ago. He was badly hampered that day too so merits extra credit, while he's clearly in good form after beating Escaria Ten at Fairyhouse last time. A mark of 159 - 7lb higher than last April - demands even more of him. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

RUN WILD FRED Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 2-2122

: 2-2122 Odds: 20/1 Analysis & Star Rating: A model of consistency over the past couple of seasons and arguably never better than when second to Stattler in National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham last month. Almost guaranteed to appreciate another step up in distance here and his jumping is generally very solid. Loads to like given he's also happy on much softer ground. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

LOSTINTRANSLATION Trainer : Colin Tizzard

: Colin Tizzard Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : P-15P8

: P-15P8 Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Looked to have the chasing world at his feet following top-class novice success at Aintree in 2019 and while he's won three times and finished third in a Gold Cup since then, he's largely proved unreliable. Cheltenham effort last month one of his more creditable efforts but there are better handicapped horses in this field. 🌟

BRAHMA BULL Trainer : Willie Mullins

: Willie Mullins Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 2333PU

: 2333PU Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Ran four very decent races earlier this season including when third in the Ladbrokes Trophy from a mark of 158. Gets in here off 157 so not beyond the realms of possibility he runs into the frame but more recent evidence less inspiring in terms of his general wellbeing. 🌟🌟

BATTLEOVERDOYEN Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : -3012F

: -3012F Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Lightly-raced type from leading yard who won a Grade One novice a couple of seasons back and returned to winning ways when successful at the Galway Festival last summer. Beaten by Envoi Allen in a poor Grade One at Leopardstown over Christmas and fell at the last (held at the time) at Thurles in January. Likely to benefit from a move up in distance but hard to know whether this extreme sort of test will suit, or whether he truly retains most of that early ability. 🌟🌟

BURROWS SAINT Trainer : Willie Mullins

: Willie Mullins Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 24-323

: 24-323 Odds: 16/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Gave Patrick Mullins a fantastic spin around here en route to finishing fourth last year and he's back on exactly the same mark (156) so certainly not out of it from a handicapping perspective. Also a year older which could help him see out the trip as he did look pretty legless after the last fence 12 months ago. Jumps for fun and handles any going so every chance he's in the first six once again. 🌟🌟🌟

MOUNT IDA Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 13-117

: 13-117 Odds: 25/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Remarkable winner of the Kim Muir at Cheltenham last March, ultimately beating the subsequent Ladbrokes Trophy hero Cloudy Glen in great style despite jumping out to her right for much of the race. Appeared to have ironed out those issues when winning first two starts (2m4f & 2m5f) earlier this campaign but old habit returned in the Mares' Chase back at the Cheltenham Festival recently. Could really enjoy this much longer trip but will surely be losing too much ground at the obstacles unless her trainer has worked a miracle in that department. 🌟🌟

LONGHOUSE POET Trainer : Martin Brassil

: Martin Brassil Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 31-717

: 31-717 Odds: 16/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Always had a touch of class from his novice hurdling days and having to miss a year (December 2020-December 2021) appeared to have done him the world of good when winning the Thyestes on just his second start in a handicap at Gowran Park this January. Subsequent spin over hurdles purely to put him right for this weekend and every chance he still has another major personal best in the locker with testing ground very much his forte. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

FIDDLERONTHEROOF Trainer : Colin Tizzard

: Colin Tizzard Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 31-717

: 31-717 Odds: 14/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Grade One Tolworth Hurdle (soft) winner in 2020 and not far off the best staying novice chasers last season. Has made a smooth transition to open company this term, winning often-informative Listed race at Carlisle before a half-length second off 150 in the Ladbrokes Trophy. Narrowly denied by Fortescue after looking the winner at Ascot when last seen in February and he's 2lb well-in as that effort came following the publication of the weights for Aintree. Very much one of the leading British contenders for a yard that does well at this meeting. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

TWO FOR GOLD Trainer : Kim Bailey

: Kim Bailey Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 3U-112

: 3U-112 Odds: 40/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Looked booked for a minor role before unseating David Bass in last year's Topham, which wasn't a great first experience of these famous fences but hasn't let that put him off this season, winning narrowly at Doncaster and Lingfield around the turn of the year. Just outclassed by Fakir D'Oudairies in Grade One Ascot Chase last time out and likely to go down fighting once more here as he looks something of a dubious stayer for 4m2f. 🌟🌟

SANTINI Trainer : Polly Gundry

: Polly Gundry Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 3P-428

: 3P-428 Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Top-notch stayer for Nicky Henderson a couple of seasons ago, finishing a neck second in the 2020 Cheltenham Gold Cup among other high-class efforts. Form not quite so hot since starting out for new trainer but second to Chantry House on Trials Day showed he's still got plenty of appetite for jumping and galloping and he's long looked in need of a serious stamina test. Rain in the build-up would hardly damage his claims either but others do look a bit better treated and open to improvement. 🌟🌟

SAMCRO Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 602803

: 602803 Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Looking a shadow of his former self these days and has had his well-documented issues. Doesn't look value for his BHA mark (152) currently and while his trainer has pulled a few rabbits from his hat over the years, this project looks beyond even him. 🌟

FARCLAS Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 425-U2

: 425-U2 Odds: 20/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Shades of the great Tiger Roll about his profile, given he won the Triumph Hurdle in his youth and has developed into a staying chaser. Still only an eight-year-old so shouldn't be judged too harshly on non-staying fifth in this event last year but returning from a 6lb higher mark obviously makes life a little tricky, even if he is more likely to see out the trip a year on. 🌟🌟🌟

ESCARIA TEN Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 23P-82

: 23P-82 Odds: 10/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Switch to fences sparked immediate and quite stark improvement last season and he was sent off 11/4 favourite for the National Hunt Chase at Cheltenham, ending up a close third behind Galvin. Pulled-up in the Irish National but perhaps he'd had enough for the year by last April, whereas he's been very lightly raced this time and comes here on the back of a fantastic prep run when beaten a nose by Any Second Now in the Bobbyjo Chase (first-time blinkers). They meet on similar terms this weekend and chances are equally strong, though this horse is open to a touch more improvement. 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟

GOOD BOY BOBBY Trainer : Nigel Twiston-Davies

: Nigel Twiston-Davies Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : -31217

: -31217 Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Dependable jumper with an admirable will to win, something on show when scoring twice at Wetherby earlier in the season. Hard to believe there aren't better handicapped rivals in the race but he's versatile ground-wise and could be running on when others have cried enough. The choice of Daryl Jacob. 🌟🌟🌟

LORD DU MESNIL Trainer : Richard Hobson

: Richard Hobson Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : -UP26P

: -UP26P Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Appears caught between a rock and a hard place in terms of handicap mark as while he's only 1lb higher than for last success, he'd be running off 3lb lower if this were a traditional handicap. Tends to save his best for Haydock but even below-par there last time out so very hard to make a case for him despite soft ground in his favour. 🌟

COKO BEACH Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 46P644

: 46P644 Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Won the Thyestes last January before career-best Grade Two novice win at Navan the following month. Fair seventh in the Irish Grand National and back to that sort of level when fourth behind Death Duty at Punchestown a couple of months ago. Way below his best in subsequent outing but probably best ignored and no forlorn hope here despite stamina doubts. 🌟🌟

DE RASHER COUNTER Trainer : Emma Lavelle

: Emma Lavelle Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 4P/2-4

: 4P/2-4 Odds: 40/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Hit hard by the handicapper for 2019 Ladbrokes Trophy win at Newbury and raced only sparingly since then. Shaped much better than bare return when fourth of five on belated comeback in Grade Two Denman Chase at Newbury in February and he's finally back down to the same mark as his Newbury triumph. Was pulled-up on only previous try beyond 4m, though. 🌟🌟

CARIBEAN BOY Trainer : Nicky Henderson

: Nicky Henderson Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : P-0F1P

: P-0F1P Odds: 50/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Capable of some very bright form when everything drops right for him but bad ground far from ideal and hard to imagine the step up to a gruelling distance helping his chances either. Very much opposable with so many more solid alternatives in the field. 🌟

COURT MAID Trainer : Henry De Bromhead

: Henry De Bromhead Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 9-P452

: 9-P452 Odds: 50/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Bought privately since back-to-form second behind subsequent Cheltenham Festival winner Elimay at Naas in February and although that came over 2m, she has won a valuable Fairyhouse handicap over 3m5f and wasn't disgraced when ninth in the Irish Grand National 12 months ago. Not wildly well-handicapped but starts out for Henry De Bromhead who trained the one-two last year and could run a huge race. 🌟🌟🌟

KILDISART Trainer : Ben Pauling

: Ben Pauling Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 2/37-4

: 2/37-4 Odds: 25/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Spent well over a year off the track before an eyecatching return over an inadequate distance at Newbury last month and he's clearly back on a fair mark too given he won off this rating (148) over the Mildmay Course here in 2019 and was second off 2lb higher in the following year's Ultima at Cheltenham. Versatile ground-wise and fresh off a very light campaign. Looks one of the most likely of the home team. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

DISCORAMA Trainer : Paul Nolan

: Paul Nolan Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 257-52

: 257-52 Odds: 25/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Quietly fancied for last year's National when appearing to not quite see out the distance en route to finishing seventh. However, he'd missed his prep run after undergoing a breathing operation and he could be better primed this time around following a pleasing spin over 3m at Fairyhouse in early-February. Forecast rain certainly isn't an issue and he holds serious each-way claims. 🌟🌟🌟

TOP VILLE BEN Trainer : Phil Kirby

: Phil Kirby Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : P5F312

: P5F312 Odds: 50/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Gutsy, likeable performer who tends to wear his heart on his sleeve. Looked to be relishing the challenge on his first try over this course prior to falling heavily at the 12th fence in the Becher earlier this season but it hasn't dented his confidence. Understandably got weary in desperate conditions in a Grade Two hurdle event at Haydock last time and well worth his place in this line-up as he's not handicapped out of things on best form. 🌟🌟

ENJOY D'ALLEN Trainer : Ciaran Murphy

: Ciaran Murphy Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 23-735

: 23-735 Odds: 11/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Snapped up by JP McManus early last month having had what looks like an ideal campaign with this race in mind. Shaped well in two handicap hurdles and ran a fine race when third to School Boy Hours in the Paddy Power Handicap Chase at Leopardstown over Christmas. Minella Times was placed in the same race en route to winning here 12 months ago and, having been a staying-on third in last year's Irish National, he looks sure to appreciate the return to a marathon trip. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

ANIBALE FLY Trainer : Tony Martin

: Tony Martin Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : -39098

: -39098 Odds: 40/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Having his fourth try in the National having finished fourth in 2018, fifth in 2019 and pulled-up in 2021. Runs off a vastly reduced mark these days but he's not getting any sharper and will find younger legs too good for him in all likelihood. 🌟

DINGO DOLLAR Trainer : Sandy Thomson

: Sandy Thomson Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 12-435

: 12-435 Odds: 50/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Has won on soft ground but most his very best form has come on a decent surface, including last year's highlight when second in the Scottish Grand National from just 3lb lower. Shaped nicely in two starts earlier this season and testing ground probably the excuse when struggling in last month's Kelso prep. Needs the sun to come out, in which case he could be a lively outsider. 🌟🌟

FREEWHEELIN DYLAN Trainer : Dermot McLoughlin

: Dermot McLoughlin Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 1-46UP

: 1-46UP Odds: 50/1 Analysis & Star Rating: 150/1 winner of last season’s Irish National and that offers hope if you draw him in the office sweepstake for all his efforts this season temper enthusiasm when it comes to handing over cash to back him. 🌟🌟

CLASS CONTI Trainer : Willie Mullins

: Willie Mullins Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 40-P90

: 40-P90 Odds: 100/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Got round in 15th last season but you barely saw him on your TV screens and hopes not high of a more prominent show this time around on the back of three lacklustre runs this term. 🌟

NOBLE YEATS Trainer : Emmet Mullins

: Emmet Mullins Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 469P29

: 469P29 Odds: 28/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Bought for this event by the Waley-Cohens and ran a sound first race in their colours when staying on into ninth in the Ultima at Cheltenham. In good hands and relatively unexposed but only went chasing this season and seven-year-olds just don’t win Nationals, do they? 🌟🌟

MIGHTY THUNDER Trainer : Lucinda Russell

: Lucinda Russell Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 21-4PP

: 21-4PP Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Won last season’s Scottish National but pulled-up in the Welsh version this time around and again in the Edinburgh National last time. A breathing problem was reported, and he’ll need to be fit and firing on Saturday if he’s to give Lucinda Russell a second Aintree win following in the hoofprints of One For Arthur. 🌟🌟

CLOTH CAP Trainer : Jonjo O'Neill

: Jonjo O'Neill Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : P-46R3

: P-46R3 Odds: 25/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Was sent off the 11/2 favourite last year but was pulled-up after the fifth last with connections reporting a breathing issue. He hasn’t really fired at all this year and for all Jonjo O’Neill is confident of a big run, it’s hard to share his optimism on recent evidence. 🌟🌟

SNOW LEOPARDESS Trainer : Charlie Longsdon

: Charlie Longsdon Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 46-111

: 46-111 Odds: 8/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Wonderful mare who was a gallant winner of the Becher Chase over these fences before warming up for the big one with a good win at Exeter. You’ll read a lot about her in the build-up and she’s definitely worth her place towards the head of the betting, especially if it's wet. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

AGUSTA GOLD Trainer : Willie Mullins

: Willie Mullins Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 0-8PP2

: 0-8PP2 Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Sent to Willie Mullins to win a Grand National but by the trainer’s admission he’s yet to find the key to her. Best run of the season was at Down Royal last time, but she has a mountain to climb despite having WPM on her rug in the parade ring. 🌟

PHOENIX WAY Trainer : Harry Fry

: Harry Fry Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 4-721F

: 4-721F Odds: 40/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Won nicely at Ascot in February but took a heavy fall at the third in the Coral Trophy at Kempton last time. Hardly the ideal prep for this race and while his previous profile was encouraging, he doesn't look a strong enough stayer here. 🌟🌟

DEISE ABA Trainer : Philip Hobbs

: Philip Hobbs Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : P-22P2

: P-22P2 Odds: 50/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Loves Sandown and went close to winning a third Masters Chase there in February. This is his first go at a Randox Grand National and hard to make a convincing case for him making a winning debut. 🌟🌟

BLAKLION Trainer : Dan Skelton

: Dan Skelton Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 6-511P

: 6-511P Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Fared best of the home team in last year’s race when finishing sixth. Good record over these fences and twice a winner at Haydock this winter, but he’s 13 now and pulled-up in his prep race. 🌟🌟

POKER PARTY (NUMBER 40) Trainer : Henry De Bromhead

: Henry De Bromhead Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 43/00P

: 43/00P Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Form figures of OOP say it all about his current form though he is a former National winner – the Kerry one. Henry De Bromhead has pulled many a rabbit out of the hat over the last couple of years but winning the National with his fellow would be his greatest trick yet. 🌟

DEATH DUTY Trainer : Gordon Elliott

: Gordon Elliott Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 6-5716

: 6-5716 Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Enjoying something of a revival of late and ran well – as was expected – when sixth in the Ultima at Cheltenham. He couldn’t cope with the younger legs of less exposed horses there but they're a little thinner on the ground in this field. Player. 🌟🌟🌟

DOMAINE DE L'ISLE Trainer : Sean Curran

: Sean Curran Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 1-P420

: 1-P420 Odds: 66/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Got a distant rear view of Snow Leopardess when plugging into fourth in the Becher Chase in December. At least that offers hope he’ll get round – albeit in his own time. 🌟🌟

ECLAIR SURF Trainer : Emma Lavelle

: Emma Lavelle Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 8-F312

: 8-F312 Odds: 14/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Slashed in the betting for this race while he spent Saturday in his box thanks to his Eider Chase conqueror Win My Wings running away with the Scottish National. Could be right among the best of the British if making the cut. 🌟🌟🌟🌟

FORTESCUE Trainer : Henry Daly

: Henry Daly Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : -37231

: -37231 Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Connections have gambled by missing the Scottish National to see if they squeeze into the big one. He’s worth that roll of the dice given the weather forecast and a tenacious win at Ascot last time. 🌟🌟🌟

COMMODORE Trainer : Venetia Williams

: Venetia Williams Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 2U9P-1

: 2U9P-1 Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Ten now and already grey but really impressed with his jumping when winning at Cheltenham in December. Would be some sight over these fences if getting in on that evidence. 🌟🌟🌟

SCHOOL BOY HOURS Trainer : Noel Meade

: Noel Meade Jockey : TBC

: TBC Form : 43-61P

: 43-61P Odds: 33/1 Analysis & Star Rating: Won the valuable Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown at Christmas but fluffed his lines at Cheltenham last time when one of JP McManus’ big hopes for the week with a mistake four out in the Kim Muir. Lively outsider if he gets in though. 🌟🌟🌟

VERDICT Click here to back Escaria Ten with Sky Bet Irish runners completely dominated 12 months ago and while Snow Leopardess, Kildisart and Eclair Surf (if getting a run) all score highly for the home team, they might be left battling for place money. Gordon Elliott has an incredibly strong squad lined up for the race he's won three times in the past and neither Run Wild Fred, Farclas, Delta Work nor ESCARIA TEN would be a surprise winner. Preference is for the latter, who gets in on a good mark, is almost guaranteed to see out the trip and arrives fresh and well following a fine prep run against Any Second Now in what has become a pretty key trial. Fiddlerontheroof is likely to give each-way backers a solid run for their money, while Enjoy D'Allen and Longhouse Poet have both been quite well found in the market now. At a much bigger price, Henry De Bromhead's new recruit Court Maid is the one who appeals having been campaigned over trips short of her best so far this term. She could be sitting on a huge run on stable debut. ESCARIA TEN Run Wild Fred Kildisart Court Maid Fiddlerontheroof

