Gordon Elliott trained a welcome winner when Three Stripe Life took the Grade One Betway Mersey Novices' Hurdle.

The trainer has found them hard to come by since Cheltenham and endured the frustration of seeing Pied Piper demoted by the stewards after dead-heating with Knight's Salute here earlier in the week. However there was never any danger of this 5/2 favourite being beaten after he sauntered to the front at the second last. Soon clear, he ran on strongly to score by four-and-three-quarter lengths from Might I with North Lodge a running-on third. "We've been hitting the crossbar all week, the horses have been running well all week, but that's the game. This is great for the whole team. He jumped brilliantly and was bought to be a chaser and that's exactly what he is. He'll do that next season," said the winning trainer.

