5.15 Longhouse Poet 14 from 16, Two For Gold 40 from 50, Death Duty 40 from 50

Paddy Power the latest to report money for Minella Times for the National. Paul Binfield saying: “The Rachael Blackmore factor is kicking in in no uncertain terms with Minella Times very strong and by far our worst result as things stand.”

Money for Brahma Bull

Update from Sky Bet via Michael Shinners: “Brahma Bull is proving popular of the bigger priced runners and is now 80/1. His jumping would have to be a major concern, but that hasn’t put off Sky Bet punters who will be hoping he can sneak into the 7 places”

Betfair: The Blackmore factor

Betfair spokesman, Barry Orr said: ‘’The Rachael Blackmore factor has kicked into overdrive and the punters darling, along with Minella Times, is a firm favourite with the betting public. Having been 16/1 during the week, they now head the betting at 9/1, although, the Betfair Sportsbook have enhanced their odds to 12/1 for a period. ‘

‘’Both Eclair Surf 12/1 and Enjoy d'Allen have come in for support while the 16/1 about Fiddlerontheroof is proving very popular.’’

‘’The early enthusiasm for Snow Leopardess has melted away and she is 11/1 from 8/1 while, Any Second Now, is also a bit weak in the market, with punters appearing to have little time for last years third’’

The Grand National – Betfair Betting: 9/1 Minella Times, 10/1 Any Second Now, 11/1 Delta Work, 11/1 Snow Leopardess, 12/1 Eclair Surf, 14/1 Enjoy d'Allen, 14/1 Fiddlerontheroof, 16/1 Longhouse Poet, 16/1 Run Wild Fred, 20/1 bar