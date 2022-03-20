Top racing analyst Mark Howard has nominated five Cheltenham Festival eyecatchers that it could pay to follow this spring and beyond.

Nicky Henderson has won the £75,000 two and a half miles handicap hurdle on day two of Aintree’s Grand National meeting (8th April) three times in the last eight years - all with novices, Minellaforfitness (off 135 in 2013), Theinval (off 144 in 2015) and Rather Be (136 in 2017). The highly regarded I AM MAXIMUS could be a prime contender for the same event for the Seven Barrows team. No match for Sir Gerhard in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle, it was always going to be a tough afternoon at the office for the six year old. Readily left behind before the second last, he was rated 134 beforehand and, on this evidence, the son of Authorized isn’t going to win a Grade 1 novice hurdle at Liverpool. Therefore, the handicap route looks his best option and, having won impressively at Newbury earlier in the season, this flatter track shouldn’t be an inconvenience. Two lengths behind Hillcrest at Cheltenham on New Year’s Day, he hasn’t lived up to the hype which surrounded him following his defeat of subsequent Grade 1 winner My Drogo on his racecourse debut. However, this looks a good opportunity before embarking on his chasing career next Autumn.



Despite racing too enthusiastically throughout, IL ETAIT TEMPS ran a cracker to finish fifth in the Triumph Hurdle. Quietly fancied beforehand, the ex-French gelding had been thrown in at the deep end on his jumping bow when chasing home stablemate Vauban in the Grade 1 Spring Juvenile Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. Beaten less than six lengths at Leopardstown, that margin increased on Friday, but it was still a good effort nevertheless considering he refused to settle for Danny Mullins. Runner-up in a French bumper for Emmanuel Clayeux, he may head to Aintree or Punchestown for another Grade 1 and, if he doesn’t shed his maiden tag, will remain a novice for next season. If that proves the case, then the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle will almost certainly be his target and, once he learns to relax he could be a potent force in the top two mile novice hurdles next winter. Owned by Barnane Stud, it is not difficult to make comparisons with the same connections’ Echoes In Rain who became a Grade 1 winning novice hurdler during her second season over timber having arrived from across the English Channel. She is a hard puller, too.

Cheltenham Festival 2022 | Festival Review



Ian Williams has trained 19 winners at Aintree during his career, including Wayward Prince’s victory in the Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ Hurdle in 2010, Bambi De L’Orme captured the Red Rum Chase in 2007 and Gas Line Boy took the Grand Sefton Chase over the National fences in 2017. It is possible he will target PARTY BUSINESS at the three miles handicap hurdle which opens the card on Grand National day (9th April). The six year old was a fast finishing fifth in the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle, which brought the curtain down on the Festival on Friday. Hampered by the fall of Grand Jury at the second flight, he made headway at halfway but still had plenty on his plate coming down the hill. Charlie Todd’s mount stayed on well in the home straight though and was less than seven lengths behind the winner Banbridge off a mark of 132. It was only his fifth run over hurdles having won at Ascot in December and his style of racing suggests he will stay further. Drying ground in the spring would be in his favour and the Shantou gelding has more to offer.



Having finished a highly creditable fourth in the Champion Hurdle on Tuesday, former Festival winner SAINT ROI looks ready for a step up in distance and could be tailormade for the Aintree Hurdle (7th April). From the family of Korelo, who won over three miles two for Martin Pipe, the Coastal Path gelding stepped up on his two previous efforts this term getting to within seven and a quarter lengths of the brilliant Honeysuckle. Held-up early on, Mark Walsh was forced to switch his mount wide coming down the hill but was on the heels of the leaders approaching the second last. A mistake halted his progress which allowed the principals to get away from him. While he never landed a blow on Henry De Bromhead’s mare, he was keeping on in game fashion suggesting a longer trip wouldn’t go amiss. If heading to Punchestown, the ex-French gelding will bump into his Cheltenham conqueror once again. Aintree would offer a different test but, given the fact he jumps well and possesses a high cruising speed, the two and a half miles event could bring about further improvement. Without a win at the highest level in six attempts, he was a running on third at Auteuil over two miles two on his hurdles debut when trained by Guy Cherel.