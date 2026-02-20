Live betting and paddock updates, trainer quotes, result and reaction as Constitution Hill wins by nine and a half lengths at Southwell

Constitution Hill won comfortably as he made his Flat debut at Southwell. Get reaction to a rousing performance.

Full result and free video replay 1st CONSTITUTION HILL (6/4 favourite) 2nd Square Necker (9/4) 3rd Gambino (12/1)

Not long low

Constitution Hill in the main parade ring

Just before Oisin Murphy is legged up and update from owner and trainer via ITV4. Michael Buckley: "I'm a lot more uptight than the horse is but it's exciting. Hopefully he'll have a happy time and we'll see how he copes with it all." Nicky Henderson: "I honestly don't know what to expect. But it's great to see so many people want to come and see him here. I've had a chat with Oisin, he came and rode him the other day. From a riding point of view he's very straightforward." All eyes on one horse

Crowds gather to see Constitution Hill saddled up

Vicki Gibbins' Constitution Hill parade ring verdict Never a horse that impresses in the paddock, the word ‘plain’ could be easily attributed to Constitution Hill - he doesn’t have the star quality of some of his Seven Barrows counterparts. But that’s just him, and he looks well in himself today, well muscled behind and characteristically straightforward. Live paddock updates

Constitution Hill in the Southwell pre-parade ring

Oisin Murphy has been speaking to racecourse presenter Roger Hart: about how he's going to ride Constituton Hill. Well he nearly did, saying "Nicky hasn't given me instructions yet. I rode Buzz for him in the Cesarewitch a couple of years ago and ignored them, but we won anyway. He's probably given up." How many are at Southwell? Well as of 18:30 - the attendance is 3520. Dancers can't dance Vicki Gibbins is our reporter on course. She reports the Cheerleaders are refusing to perform; too wet and they've got a competition next week Constitution Hill is in the house

Constitution Hill is in the building 👊🏘️ pic.twitter.com/IhnxkImVqc — ITV Racing (@itvracing) February 20, 2026

No-one knows Constitution Hill better than his groom Jaydon Hill and after arriving at Southwell with his pride and joy, he told Sky Sports Racing: “He takes it all in his stride. We’re very happy with how things are going at home and we’re all really excited. I think he’s very happy in himself, mentally he’s in a good place and physically he’s well too. Let’s see what happens. “I don’t think today is the be all and end all. As long as he gets round and gets a nice confidence booster then we’ll all be happy.”

Oisin Murphy wins on Wonder

Oisin Murphy is already among the winners having partnered Wonder to a smooth victory in the 17:30 race. Looking ahead to his high-profile ride later on the card he said: “I sat on him about two weeks ago and he felt great. This looks a good spot for him so let’s see how he performs. “It’s an interesting one, he’s drawn a big crowd and it’s nice to get the leg-up. I’d imagine it will be a new experience to him. He’s galloped at Kempton a lot before but not out of stalls and its not a weak race, there are some nice horses in there. So let’s see." Will Constitution Hill win? Our team of experts attempt to answer that question in this preview of the race. Punting Pointers, our midweek racing tipping team, have also had their say.

Constitution Hill flies the last in the 2023 Champion Hurdle

What are the latest odds? Constitution Hill was odds-on for the SBK Road To Cheltenham Novice Stakes earlier this week but has been on the drift and was around 7/4 with most bookmakers on Friday morning. He is battling for favouritism with Square Necker, who is already proven on the all-weather. Square Necker has assumed favouritism just before ITV began their broadcast and it's 6/1 and upwards the remainder.

What do connections say about today and Cheltenham? Trainer Nicky Henderson says his 'mind changes every day' when it comes to Constitution Hill running at Cheltenham next month. "It's a massive decision," he told Sky Sports Racing. "It's very important, there's a lot of emotional stuff hanging on the whole thing. "It comes down to Michael (Buckley, owner) and myself, there's no point in passing the buck." On his jumping, which has been worked on with Yogi Breisner, Henderson added: "He has been great, but it's not just that. On that score, I would be relatively confident, which might be hard to believe. "It's the emotion of the whole thing. My mind changes every day."

Nicky Henderson with Constitution Hill

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy is elated at the prospect of riding such a talented horse. "Constitution Hill is a superstar, but unfortunately the last few races haven't gone to plan for him," Murphy told the Racing Post. "He felt great when I rode him and it's great that he’s trying this and that I'm getting the leg-up. I'm very grateful to Michael Buckley and Nicky Henderson for allowing me to ride him. It’s a privilege. "On what he's achieved already and on his work at home, you’d expect him to run a very good race. I'm not concerned about a wide draw. I wouldn't have minded any draw." Mullins: We'd like some of the prize money The Willie Mullins team is taking Constitution Hill on with Daddy Long Legs, the mount of Ryan Moore, and assistant trainer Patrick Mullins told Sporting Life: "We had Daddy Long Legs pencilled in for the stable staff charity race that Jump Allen won, but when that got put back we said we might as well run for £40,000 as honour and glories. "It's great prize money and obviously a race with a lot of publicity. "Look, I think if Constitution Hill turns up he'll come home alone – all those good Champion Hurdle winners we had would be well able to hold their own on the Flat. So we're going more so to get some nice prize-money and just to make sure he doesn't get too easy time of it."

Paul Nicholls wondering what it will achieve...