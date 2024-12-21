Kempton Christmas racing: Ballyburn and Sir Gino in Wayward Lad

Ballyburn and Sir Gino remain on track for a blockbuster clash in the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase at Kempton on December 27th.

The pair feature among seven six-day entries for the Grade Two contest The former made a sparkling debut over fences when winning at Punchestown in November and Willie Mullins has given him the option of travelling to England for his second start in the sphere. Connections have been torn over which direction to go with Sir Gino this season after his scintillating win in the Bet MGM Fighting Fifth Hurdle at Newcastle.