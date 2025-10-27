Jump horses to follow: Mark Howard dark horses

The top analyst completes his series with a look at some other dark horses worth following this season.

JO COKO (FR) 6 b g Cokoriko (FR) – Trevoloise (FR) Nicky Richards has also taken charge of three ex-James Ewart inmates after the Borders based handler relinquished his licence earlier this year. The trio includes this six year old who has made the relatively short journey (49 miles) from Westerkirk near Langholm to the outskirts of Penrith. He won an Irish point before being acquired for a six figure sum (£105,000) in the spring of 2024. The Cokoriko gelding gained an official rating of 112 following three runs over hurdles for Ewart last term. Former champion jockey Brian Hughes was at the wheel on each occasion finishing a length and a quarter runner-up behind Ski Lodge at Haydock (3m : Soft) in early December. Third next time behind the 125 rated Ayiko at Ayr under similar conditions the following month, the six year old was beaten in excess of thirty lengths at Newcastle (2m 4f: Good/Soft) over three weeks later. Officially rated 112, there is a feeling he is well handicapped and shouldn’t be missed in novice handicap chases this term for his new trainer.

MACAO (FR) 3 ch g Telecaster – Cour d’Eau Ludique (FR) Owner Peter Davies has enjoyed plenty of big race successes with Venetia Williams in recent seasons with Djelo (triple Grade 2 winner), Fontaine Collonges (Rowland Meyrick Chase) and Frero Banbou (Rehearsal Chase). The same partnership are responsible for this hugely exciting unbeaten three year old who was bought for €320,000 at the Arqana Summer Sale. Under the tutelage of Henri-Francois Devin (trained six times Grade 1 winner Sharjah), the son of Telecaster was a six lengths winner of a four runner AQPS Flat race at Lyon (LH : 1m 4f : Good/Soft) in June. Making all the running under Dorian Provost, he upped the tempo early in the straight before stretching away. Eased down close home, the runner-up Mysoko Star has won a Grade 3 since, while the third and fourth haven’t raced since. Juvenile hurdling will presumably be on the agenda and the three year old is very much one to look forward to. MACKTOAD (FR) 3 gr g Beaumec De Houelle (FR) – Toady (FR) Purchased for €125,000 at the Arqana Summer Sale in July by Gary & Josh Moore, he is another unbeaten once raced three year old. Half-brother to six times French bumper winner Ginola, the grey was trained by Alain Couetil. Making his debut in an eight runner AQPS Flat race at Vichy (RH : 1m 4f : Good/Soft) in late May, he still looked raw and can only improve. Racing in mid division, the Beaumec De Houelle gelding mounted his challenge on the outside in the homestraight knuckling down well to get the better of the luckless Misty Morning (hemmed in at a crucial stage) by a neck. The runner-up has won since and the fourth (Macshadow Des Crai) is now owned by Million In Mind and has joined Nicky Henderson. Described as ‘a big horse and a racy type’ by Gary Moore, he will go juvenile hurdling and has the ingredients to be above average for his owners TSG partnership.

PARCHMENT (FR) 3 b g Triple Threat (FR) – Flower Burg (FR) Owned by John White & Anne Underhill, the Triple Threat gelding joined David Pipe during the summer. Trained in France by Noel George & Amanda Zetterholm, he was given a confident ride by James Reveley when scoring on his debut at Clairefontaine (RH : 2m : Very Soft) in mid June. Positioned in rear in the twelve runner event, he made smooth headway along the inside rail towards the end of the backstraight. Jumping to the front at the last, he was pushed out to readily beat Pourquoi Pas Papa (sold for €200,000 and has joined Paul Nicholls) by a length and a half. The third and fourth have boosted the form by winning subsequently. Set to go juvenile hurdling for the Pond House team, he looks a useful acquisition and his new owners have had plenty of success with the Pipe team with Pattern race winners Dynaste, Israel Champ and Ramses De Teillee. TIM TOE (IRE) 4 b g Joshua Tree (IRE) – Kilbarry Rose (IRE) Staying in Ireland, impressive Thurles bumper winner Tim Toe was bought privately by Robcour and has joined Henry De Bromhead to go novice hurdling. A four year old by Joshua Tree, he was trained by Pat Doyle and ridden by his son David on his debut in March (2m : Good). Despite being hampered on the hometurn, he quickened up readily to lead a furlong out before stretching clear to win by a length and three quarters (third has won twice since). Blessed with an abundance of speed, he hit a top speed of 38.22mph and covered the penultimate furlong in 11.94 seconds, according to Race Iq. Doyle snr said afterwards: “He is a very smart horse and had been showing us that the whole time. He was too pacey and probably hadn’t enough height to go point to pointing so we decided to wait for a bumper. He is big enough though, has always been showing a lot of gears and is a very good horse. It’s only now I have him ready and I’m sure he’ll handle bad ground as well.” Timmy O’Byrne and his father John, of The Lodge Stud in County Waterford, have educated Grade 1 winners At Fishers Cross, Banbridge, Carlingford Lough, Inothewayurthinkin, and Spillane’s Tower and the former commented in April: “I think we sold a very nice horse to Robcour recently called Tim Toe. I bought him for Roddy (O’Byrne) from Kieran Cotter and he could be a very good horse.” Two mile novice hurdles will be on his agenda.

