GRANGECLARE PARK (IRE) 4 b g Walk In The Park (IRE) – Burkes Lady (IRE)

Envoi Allen and Samcro were dual Cheltenham Festival winners for Gordon Elliott winning 8 Grade 1 races between them during their time at Cullentra. The pair began their careers by winning a point-to-point for Colin Bowe before being sold for £400,000 and £335,000 respectively.

The triple Grand National winning trainer returned to the same source to purchase privately the potentially top-class Grangeclare Park, who made a lasting impression ‘between the flags’ at Curraghmore on Easter Sunday.

A tall, rangy bay, home bred by Joey Logan, the Walk In The Park gelding was patiently ridden by Barry O’Neill before the combination knifed through the field during the closing mile. Towering over most of his rivals, he swept to the front after the second last and for minimum force readily drew clear to win by twenty lengths. He has the size, the engine and a lovely relaxed racing style and looks Graded material.

The Elliott barn has stocked up heavily once again from the pointing academy and will likely make a play at the 2026 Festival bumper. Gordon Elliott won the Cheltenham Festival bumper with Fayonagh (2017) and the aforementioned Envoi Allen (2019), and Grangeclare Park’s new owners KTDA Racing went close with Romeo Coolio in 2024. The partnership may have an outstanding candidate for the 2026 renewal.