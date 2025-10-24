National Hunt Dark Horses: Mark Howard on Nicky Henderson & Paul Nicholls' recruits

NICKY HENDERSON

CRYSTAL ISLAND (IRE) 4 b g Crystal Ocean – Je T’Aime (IRE)

A powerfully built bay gelding who cost €60,000 as a store, he hails from a modest French jumps clan. Handled by Eamonn Doyle, one of the younger siblings in the Monbeg operation, he debuted at Rathcannon (LH : Good) in April. To the fore from early doors, he travelled along in his comfort zone upping the tempo from three out before burning off his rivals one by one.

Despite being a little deliberate at the final fence, which cost him momentum, the four year old managed to get rolling again and drew away to win by more than three lengths. Sold to Nicky Henderson for £205,000 at the Cheltenham April Sale, the Crystal Ocean gelding has the potential to develop into a useful novice hurdler. There may be a valuable pot to be won with him in due course and he is very much one to keep on side.